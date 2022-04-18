4/18 LHS Athletic Cancellations

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Corning lacrosse standout continues to make his mark in the sport. Nick Volpe, a senior attacker for the Hawks, has earned this week’s 18 Sports Athlete of the Week sponsored by Simmons-Rockwell Nissan. You voted on mytwintiers.com/sports and Volpe won the top honor of the week. In a 20-6 drubbing […]
TAUNTON— It may've taken an extra inning to secure, but Taunton's winning streak at Jack Tripp Field continues. The Tigers defeated Newton North 5-4 Saturday in a non-league matchup between two of the state's top teams. Tied 4-4 heading into the bottom of the seventh, Kaysie Demoura hit a pop fly to the outfield that dropped, allowing Kyleah Plumb to score to give Taunton (5-1) their 16th straight home win.
Brooklyn Joyce of Thomas Jefferson scored the tie-breaking goal with 11:29 left in the third period to lead Central to a 4-3 victory over East in the inaugural PIHL girls division game Monday night at Alpha Ice in Harmar. Baldwin’s Delaney Howard scored the first goal in PIHL girls hockey...
The North Allegheny boys dominated the distance races and claimed the title at the Lady Spartan/Wildcat Invitational with 137 points April 8, at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium. Winning gold for the Tigers were Brandon Farr (200 meters), Zach Kinne (800), Michael Gauntner (1,600), Jack Bertram (3,200), Owen Curran (high jump) and the 1,600- and 3,200-meter relay teams.
What a difference a year makes for the Penn-Trafford boys’ lacrosse program. The team is off to one of its best starts in years, winning six of its first eight games. The Warriors only produced four wins all last season. But with a veteran group returning, which includes members...
Luke Passarelli is taking his wrestling talent to the highest level of the NCAA. The senior from Norwin committed to Davidson. Passarelli, a 120-pounder, finished fifth in WPIAL Class 3A this season. He went 28-12 and also placed second in his section and sixth at the Powerade Tournament. Outside of...
CENTRAL NEW YORK – Two lopsided non-league wins had the Baldwinsville boys lacrosse team in a confident mood as it headed into SCAC Metro division action during the April school break. Hosting Cicero-North Syracuse last Tuesday at Pelcher-Arcaro Stadium, the Bees wasted no time getting control on the way...
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Monday, April 18. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III. Baseball. Holland Patent at Oneida 5 p.m. Pre-Game. Vernon-Verona-Sherrill at New Hartford 4:30 p.m. Pre-Game. Clinton at Oriskany...
ONONDAGA COUNTY – If nothing else, each of the West Genesee lacrosse teams can certainly state that the starts to their respective 2022 seasons have proven full of excitement and drama. Yet each set of Wildcats could only wish to finish on top in these tense scenarios. No less than five games have been decided […]
CENTRAL NEW YORK – Warm weather greeted area high school girls lacrosse teams at the start of the April school break, where they all attempted to improve upon early-season concerns. Skaneateles had lost April 5 at Fayetteville-Manlius, and took another setback last Wednesday when it went to the Rochester area and fell to Victor 13-7. […]
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning boys lacrosse team moved to 7-0 with a win on the road on Monday. Corning stayed undefeated this season with an 11-3 win on the road against Elmira in rainy and snowy conditions in Elmira. Ethan Hart had a game-high four goals for the Hawks and 18 Sports Athlete […]
CENTRAL NEW YORK – Bigger games are now in store for the Cazenovia boys lacrosse team after it tore through its season-opening stretch without suffering a setback. When the Lakers faced Tully/Fabius-Pompey last Monday at Cazenovia College, it was playing for the fifth time in 10 days yet showed little fatigue in the course of defeating the Black Knights 14-7.
CENTRAL NEW YORK – As it enters SCAC Metro division play, the West Genesee baseball team is in good early-season form. The Wildcats ripped past Ithaca 20-2 last Tuesday afternoon, exploding for 15 runs in the first two innings. Luis Suarez belted a home run as he and Vincent Firenze had four RBIs apiece. Eric […]
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - Corning's Kellie Zoerb is set to play softball at the collegiate level. On Monday afternoon, Zoerb signed her National Letter of Intent to compete for Division-I Towson University. Zoerb is a 4-year varsity softball starter and has played a key role in Corning's softball program and...
Ian Leahey and Mason Ciciarelli scored five goals apiece to lead the Cicero-North Syracuse boys lacrosse team to a 13-10 victory over Fayetteville-Manlius in a Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division contest. The victory was the first time the Northstars had beaten the Hornets since May 11, 2017.
Yough entered last week with a 1-1 record in Section 2-4A. Three section victories later and the Cougars are in a familiar place, 4-1 and with a half-game lead over Elizabeth Forward for first place. “Our team goals are to win the section, go deep into the playoffs and return...
