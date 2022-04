Toyota sells a ton of cars, in fact, it builds the best-selling car of all time, the Toyota Corolla. The Corolla has lived a quiet life for the better part of its 56-year career (AE86 excluded) but the recent unveiling of the Toyota GR Corolla has flipped the entire hot hatch market on its head. The 2023 GR Corolla is a 300-horsepower rally car for the streets and follows the introduction of the bonkers GR Yaris, an all-wheel-drive city car turned rally champ that punches way above its weight division. The GR Yaris has proved to be such a hit that Toyota is worried that the GR Corolla will sell out too quickly, and is now warning dealers not to take too many orders. What a nice problem to have.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO