ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Free Stand Up Comedy Night @ Zoiglhaus Brewing Company Featuring Comics From All Over Every Monday

pdxpipeline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGo Comedy Go is a funny, weird, weekly comedy showcase every Monday out in the Lent...

www.pdxpipeline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Public Radio

Improv, stand-up and joke writing: Chicago’s World Comedy Expo kicks off today

About 170 comedians from 18 different countries are gathering in Chicago for a series of workshops, performances, and panels all about comedy. The event, which takes place the weekend of March 25, will feature performance at improv and stand-up mainstays, like the Annoyance Theater and Laugh Factory. GUEST: Kerry Shehan,...
CHICAGO, IL
ComicBook

Kathyrn Hays, Who Played Gem On Star Trek, Dies At 87

As the World Turns star Kathryn Hays has died at the age of 87. She was also well-known for playing Gem on Star Trek back in 1968. A lot of fans remember "The Empath" as one of the iconic episodes of the series. Back in the 1960s, she got her career in TV started with stints on shows like Bonanza, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and Route 66. Things really started to open up when Hays landed the a main role in The Road West as Elizabeth Reynolds in 1966. Then in 1968, Star Trek would come calling. It's been such a long run with over 40 appearances on different programs. Her last recorded appearance on TV was in a 2007 episode of Law & Order: SVU.
CELEBRITIES
Norwalk Reflector

Stand-up comedy shines during a tough time for music touring

Over the past two years, COVID-19 battered the live entertainment industry with illness, lockdowns, closures, postponements and capacity restrictions. But in the same time period, talent agents have seen a revival in stand-up comedy, driven partly by surprisingly strong demand for live shows. “We’ve got more acts touring in a...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, OR
Entertainment
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
CHICAGO READER

There’s as much Desi-barbecue, masala cheesesteak, and chocolate as you can handle from Dhuann BBQ Company and Maa Maa Dei at Monday Night Foodball

Sheal Patel’s wife Shelly does not eat beef. That’s not unless it’s the Philly Masala, the gooey Desi-cheesesteak mashup that’s the signature of the Dhuaan BBQ Company, the weekly Pilsen-based pop-up he’s maintained for more than a year. I’ve flipped a couple vegetarians by barbecue...
FOOD & DRINKS
inputmag.com

Sebastian Maniscalco brings NFTs to stand-up comedy

Tired of hearing about NFTs yet? Well, Sebastian Maniscalco, one of the biggest comedians in the world, is giving away commemorative digital collectibles to fans who attend/attended a handful of his shows this month in Canada and the tri-state area. This move is the first of its kind in stand-up comedy and was put together in conjunction with Ticketmaster, which minted a set of gold-shaded NFTs designed by Maniscalco’s wife.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy