Free Stand Up Comedy Night @ Zoiglhaus Brewing Company Featuring Comics From All Over Every Monday

As the World Turns star Kathryn Hays has died at the age of 87. She was also well-known for playing Gem on Star Trek back in 1968. A lot of fans remember "The Empath" as one of the iconic episodes of the series. Back in the 1960s, she got her career in TV started with stints on shows like Bonanza, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and Route 66. Things really started to open up when Hays landed the a main role in The Road West as Elizabeth Reynolds in 1966. Then in 1968, Star Trek would come calling. It's been such a long run with over 40 appearances on different programs. Her last recorded appearance on TV was in a 2007 episode of Law & Order: SVU.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO