ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

Nine Southwestern Investment Group Advisors Named to Forbes’ 2022 List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

By Valerie Gotten
californianewswire.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKLIN, Tenn., Apr 18, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Jeffrey T. Dobyns, President, Bob Sircy, Jr., Senior Executive Vice President, Luke Aull, Senior Executive Vice President, Mark Deering, Senior Executive Vice President, Tommy Doerfler, Senior Executive Vice President, John Nail, Senior Executive Vice President, Tyler Nace, Executive Vice President, Matt Atchison, Executive...

californianewswire.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Janiczek Wealth Management Named to 2022 America’s Top Financial Advisors List, as Published in Barron’s and Wall Street Journal, 9th Year in a Row!

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 23, 2022-- Janiczek Wealth Management, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is pleased to announce that for the ninth year in a row (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022), it has been named to the prestigious top financial advisors list, published in both Barron’s and the Wall Street Journal.
PERSONAL FINANCE
dailyhodl.com

$4,200,000,000,000 Financial Giant Fidelity Investments Launches Metaverse and Crypto ETFs

Financial services behemoth Fidelity is venturing into the world of digital assets by announcing new crypto and metaverse exchange-traded funds (ETFs). In response to investor demand, Fidelity is launching two brand-new crypto-themed funds, the Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) and the Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMEX), according to a company press release.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

$10,000,000,000,000 Asset Management Firm BlackRock Exploring Support for Crypto Assets

A top executive at investment management behemoth BlackRock says the company is researching crypto assets in response to heightened interest from clients. In a new letter, CEO and co-founder Larry Fink says that digital assets can resolve many of the problems associated with international payments, such as high prices and associated crimes.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Franklin, TN
Business
City
Franklin, TN
Motley Fool

This Buffett Powerhouse Stock Just Announced a Stock Split

The luxury goods retailer is facing tough macroeconomic conditions. The 3-for-1 stock split is mainly to help RH manage employee stock options. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Is Crypto Investing Really Worth It?

There seem to be several camps of thought when it comes to investing in cryptocurrencies. The largest camp includes investment firms and investors who add certain “safer” cryptocurrencies to their portfolios after expending a minimal level of due diligence. For them, the choice to purchase and hold cryptocurrency is based on “FOMO,” fear of missing out, and a recognition (and willing acceptance) that the risk/reward determination behind the investment is similar to buying lottery tickets. Somebody will win, the logic goes; it might as well be me.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Raymond James Financial#Investment Advisory#Shook Research
TechCrunch

BlackRock, Fidelity and others to invest $400M in USDC stablecoin issuer Circle

Investors in the round include BlackRock, Fidelity Management and Research, Marshall Wace and Fin Capital. In 2018, The Centre Consortium issued its USD Coin (USDC), a stablecoin that is pegged to the U.S. dollar on a 1:1 basis. This means every USDC is backed by $1 in reserves. The Centre has two founding members: Circle and the cryptocurrency exchange giant Coinbase.
MARKETS
pymnts

Wells Fargo Posts Declines in Revenue, Home Lending

Wells Fargo released its first-quarter earnings report Thursday (April 14), showing a decline in revenue — a 20% drop in profit from last year — and a 33% decline in home lending. “The Federal Reserve has made it clear that it will take actions necessary to reduce inflation...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Benzinga

This Is How To Make $1000/mo In Passive Income With These Top 9 Dividend Stocks To Hold Forever

Do you want to make $1000 a month in passive income? I don't blame you; I mean, who wouldn't want to earn that. This article will cover investing in dividend stocks to get you to $1000 a month in passive income. What would you do with the money? Would you go on a vacation, say the Caribbean or on a cruise, or use it for a downpayment on a new home or a fancy new sports car?
STOCKS
pymnts

Venture Capital Firms Invested Record $5.2B in African Startups in 2021

Venture capital (VC) firms injected a record $5.2 billion into African startup firms in 2021, a nearly fivefold increase from 2020 levels, which dipped during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by the African Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (AVCA). As Reuters reported Tuesday (April 19), the success...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy