Nine Southwestern Investment Group Advisors Named to Forbes’ 2022 List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

There seem to be several camps of thought when it comes to investing in cryptocurrencies. The largest camp includes investment firms and investors who add certain “safer” cryptocurrencies to their portfolios after expending a minimal level of due diligence. For them, the choice to purchase and hold cryptocurrency is based on “FOMO,” fear of missing out, and a recognition (and willing acceptance) that the risk/reward determination behind the investment is similar to buying lottery tickets. Somebody will win, the logic goes; it might as well be me.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO