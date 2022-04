A job of a police officer is to serve and protect. There will be a lot of serving going on Monday night, April 11th at Helen's Restaurant, located at 55 Downeast Highway in Ellsworth from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. as members of the Ellsworth Police Department will be waiting on tables. They hope you'll tip generously to support Downeast Project HOPE.

