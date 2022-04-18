Dublin’s High Street Dining Guide

By Allie Humes, Ashten Houseman, Brad Hanf, Brandy Gleason, Christina Musgrave, Christopher Rich, Christy Walters, D'Art the gallery cat, Ellie Wietzel, Fred Couples, Heather Rader, Janet Cooper, Katie Rich, Katie Seemann, Katie Thompson, Kristy Williams, Marissa Fracassa, Meg Berno, Megan Hurley, Nick Price, Sam Kennedy, Sara Blatnik, Taylor Humphrey, Teresa Gellenbeck, Visit Dublin Staff, irishattitude
No matter your flavor, you’re guaranteed to find your favorites while dining on High Street in Dublin, Ohio. This stretch in Historic Dublin has everything from sushi to sweets to ensure you won’t leave hungry. Check out the best of the best with our guide to dining...
Are you tired of watching Bobby Flay create one delectable dish after another when you don't get to taste a single one for yourself? Yes, the temptation to lick the television screen can get overwhelming at times — especially if you reside in one of those sleepy towns whose idea of a gourmet night out is forgoing the giant golden arches for a hot turkey sandwich with a snowball-like mound of mashed taters on the side. While there's nothing wrong with the down-home cooking at the greasy spoon, your more-sophisticated-than-most palate longs for the finely-crafted flavors that only a celebrity chef can concoct. You crave the creations of Bobby Flay. In fact, you want one of Bobby's burgers.
Why do restaurants give us bread at the start of the meal? I can never resist eating it, but it means I fill up and don’t appreciate the meal fully. It seems counterproductive for both restaurateur and diner. Colin Woodcock, Beaconsfield. Send new questions to nq@theguardian.com. Because more food...
On paper, modern Asian restaurant Hue has got it all. A one-pager of a Thai-inspired menu, a stylish interior, and a prime spot right along the café stretch of Jalan Besar’s Tyrwhitt Road – it’s the complete recipe for success. And people seem to be lapping it right up, with many praising Hue for its creative plating and clever fusion fare. That alone was enough to spark our curiosity, so we made our reservations and went down a busy weekend night.
For Time Out’s 2022 best restaurants issue, our Food & Drink Editor Angela Hui meets Joké Bakare, chef-owner of Brixton Market’s Chishuru. ‘Mimri oku, which is a spicy broth that reminds me of my grandad. I grew up in Nigeria and we’d travel across the country to see him. We’d always be greeted with a pot of murky-looking stock bubbling away on an open fire with chopped up vegetables, yams, plantains and fermented fish. This dish packs a punch – it’s layered with complex flavours.’
Calgary's newest steak house has just opened and it is going out of its way to create the ultimate extravagant dining experience right here in the city. Tomahawk Kitchen + Bar is bringing a whole new meaning to "expensive taste" by serving up a gold-dipped burger and it costs $120.
Toronto is getting a little taste of Italy this season thanks to this giant festival opening in the city. SpringFest is a new food and drink event taking place on May 13, and it will sweep you away to Europe. The festival is being held inside Eataly, a three-level Italian...
A retelling of The Odyssey, Homer’s epic story of endurance and hope, is to be the centrepiece of a landmark project next year by the National Theatre in partnership with local artists and communities. The production will be staged in episodes in Stoke-on-Trent, Doncaster, Trowbridge and Sunderland. Each of...
‘One busy Friday evening, our gas switched off as the restaurant filled up. We couldn’t turn it back on, so we turned the oven up to 250C, leaving metal trays to get super-hot, which we used to sear and cook. We held blow torches beneath pots to warm up sauces. Somehow, we made it through nearly 500 plates of food all cooked with a blow torch and a broken oven.’
Love an all-you-can-eat deal? Here’s another buffet for your list. You’ll find this steal of a deal at the recently renovated Starbucks Reserve Ginza Marronnier-dori store, which reopened in February. Unlike your standard Starbucks, this upscale Starbucks Reserve outlet is home to its very own Italian restaurant known...
