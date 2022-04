Coronation Street and Shameless star Maggie Fox has died after an accident.Fox’s comedy partner Sue Ryding announced the news, saying she is in “a state of shock”.She wrote on Facebook: “It is with great sadness that I have to announce the death of Maggie Fox, my comedy partner of 40 years and co-Artistic Director of LipService. Maggie passed away yesterday with her family around her... As you can imagine I am completely heartbroken.”Details of the accident are currently unclear.Between 1990 and 2010, Fox played two roles in the ITV soap Coronation Street: Ruth Audsley and Judge Travers. In a...

CELEBRITIES ・ 29 DAYS AGO