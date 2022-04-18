ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police speak to Scottish leader Sturgeon over mask slip-up

 2 days ago
Virus Outbreak Britain FILE - Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, left, attends a meeting at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.

LONDON — (AP) — Police said Monday that they spoke to Scotland’s leader to remind her about sticking to coronavirus mask rules after she was filmed without a face covering indoors while on the election trail.

Police Scotland said officers reminded First Minister Nicola Sturgeon of the “importance of wearing a face covering when there is a legal requirement to do so.” The force said no further action would be taken.

Sturgeon was filmed without a mask at a barber shop in East Kilbride, near Glasgow, while campaigning Saturday for next month’s local elections. Sturgeon later apologized, saying that “after a few seconds of being in the shop, I realized I had forgotten to put my face covering back on. I then immediately put it on.”

Sturgeon’s slip-up came two days before Scotland lifted the legal requirement to wear a mask in indoor public spaces. As of Monday it is only a recommendation to wear one in places such as shops and hairdressers and on public transportation.

Scotland is the last part of the U.K. to remove its mask mandate. England, Wales and Northern Ireland have already done so.

Sturgeon isn't the only politician who has been caught violating COVID-19 restrictions. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing calls to resign after being fined by police for attending a birthday party in his office in 2020 that broke coronavirus lockdown rules. Police are still investigating several other gatherings involving Johnson and his staff that may have breached the restrictions.

Cyprus to further ease use of COVID certificates, masks

NICOSIA, Cyprus — (AP) — Cyprus is further winding down the compulsory use of COVID-19 vaccination certificates and face masks as the country’s virus numbers continue to improve. Health Minister Michael Hadjipantela announced Wednesday that as of May 15, vaccination and recovery certificates will no longer be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Masks off: Spain relaxes face covering rules for indoors

MADRID — (AP) — Spain took another step Wednesday toward a sense of normality amid the pandemic by partially ending the near two-year-long obligatory use of masks indoors. The government decree, passed Tuesday, keeps masks mandatory for visitors and staff in medical centers and nursing homes, although patients won't always be obliged to wear them.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Norway is open to 4th COVID-19 shot to people over 80

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Norwegian health authorities said Wednesday they are open to giving people aged 80 and above a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, but see no cause for a general recommendation for that age category to get a fourth shot. Geir Bukholm, assistant director...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Keir Starmer ridicules Tory claim that Boris Johnson’s Partygate fine is as minor as a speeding ticket

Keir Starmer has ridiculed Tory claims that Boris Johnson’s Partygate fine is as minor as a speeding offence and said Tory MPs should be “ashamed” of defending him.The Labour leader hit out after a cabinet minister insisted it is possible for the a “lawmaker to be a lawbreaker”, because Tony Blair was once issued with a parking ticket.Sir Keir – who also called it “offensive” to argue the Ukraine crisis should keep Mr Johnson in No 10 – said: “It isn’t like a speeding fine at all.“In all of my days, I’ve had never had anybody break down in...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson to make ‘full-throated apology’ to MPs over partygate fine

Boris Johnson is today expected to make a “full-throated apology” to MPs after he was fined by police for attending a birthday bash in breach of Covid rules.But is it reported he will stop short of addressing allegations he instigated a separate lockdown leaving do, as he attempts to convince politicians there are bigger issues to focus on than the partygate saga.It is thought he will zone in on the crisis in Ukraine, along with the Government’s controversial new policy on sending “illegal” migrants to Rwanda.Last week the PM was fined by the Metropolitan Police for attending a birthday bash...
POLITICS
German intel: Known antisemitism cases 'tip of the iceberg'

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany's domestic intelligence agency said Wednesday that antisemitic offenses are continuing to rise and those that come to light are only “the tip of the iceberg.”. The head of the BfV agency, Thomas Haldenwang, said it is alarming that antisemitic narratives are sometimes...
SOCIETY
