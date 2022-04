(Audubon) The Audubon County Board of Supervisors are exploring more affordable opportunities to upgrade their emergency radio coverage. Motorola initially proposed a two tower system at an expense to the county of over $7 million. Supervisor’s Chairman Doug Sorensen views a one tower setup as being more feasible. “This one would just be one tower in Audubon. It would give us really good coverage in Audubon and actually good coverage county wide in vehicles. It’s the in building coverage in Exira that is probably a concern. With the school and the care center in Exira that’s concerning for emergency personnel, but it would be far better than what we have right now.”

AUDUBON COUNTY, IA ・ 30 MINUTES AGO