Deputies search for men seen on video carrying body out of Florida Airbnb

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago

DAVENPORT, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has released photos and videos as part of a murder investigation, showing three men removing a body from a house in Florida.

In the video the sheriff’s office posted to YouTube, three people are seen carrying a body out of a house in Davenport, Florida, on April 13. Deputies identified the victim as 29-year-old Xavier Antonio Johnson.

Detectives said that Johnson was renting the Airbnb and was killed by men who visited him as part of a drug transaction, WTSP reported. One of the men allegedly shot Johnson, WTSP said. Detectives told the station their investigation shows Johnson had been selling marijuana from the house since the beginning of the month.

On Monday, deputies announced they had identified and arrested Justin Jenkins on charges on first degree murder. In a news release announcing the arrest, deputies said Jenkins has a long criminal history including 35 previous felonies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uPA1l_0fCjMi6H00
Suspect arrested in connection with murder Booking photo of Justin Jenkins. (Volusia County Jail)

Investigators with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office have asked anyone who may recognize the men in the video to identify them.

The Independent

Personal injury lawyer who mowed down four people in parking lot because of ‘voices’ in her head is suspended from Florida Bar

A personal injury attorney in Florida who allegedly drove over four people with her car because she was hearing voices in her head has been suspended from the state Bar. Beatrice Bijoux, 31, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of high speed or wanton fleeing and four counts of attempted murder, according to The Miami Herald.Witnesses claim Ms Bijoux was driving her car outside The Fresh Market in Stuart, Florida, on 22 February when she allegedly began running people down with her car by driving on the sidewalk. They said the...
