Arrest in Property Damage to Local School

Woman arrested after throwing rocks through windows of a high school causing substantial property damage

Shortly after 7pm last night – 04/14/22 – SPD responded to a call of a woman throwing rocks at windows of Lewis and Clark High School. Between the witnesses description of the woman and security video provided by the school, Downtown Neighborhood Resource Officers quickly recognized the woman as someone who frequents the downtown area and whom they’ve had contact with before.

Officers developed probable cause to arrest Brittiny Johnson (41) and this afternoon – 04/15/22 – booked her into the Spokane County Jail on a charge of 2nd degree Malicious Mischief (a felony due to the amount of property damage), along with three outstanding warrants. Johnson has one prior felony conviction.