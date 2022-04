Olivia Payton has always had her sights set on the role of the Moses character in “EXODUS.”. “I wanted it because it is so challenging and the opportunity to push myself,” Payton said. “I like that it is challenging physically from a stamina standpoint and also emotionally. It’s a lot of dancing but I feel the whole ensemble does a lot of dancing as well.”

CARMEL, IN ・ 25 DAYS AGO