Wisconsin State

But... Does the House Come With the Signs?

iheart.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Wisconsin listing posted by zillowgonewild shows...

wflanews.iheart.com

FOXBusiness

House for sale goes viral thanks to bedroom sign

One Wisconsin couple went beyond the cliche "Live, Laugh, Love" sign and hung a "Welcome to Poundtown" sign directly above their bed. When Lauren Hegenbarth listed her family’s rural Wisconsin home for sale online, she never imagined that her master bedroom would land on one of her favorite social media accounts. Zillow Gone Wild picked up the listing, stating that it is "a good example of what happens when your Michael’s obsession goes one sign too far."
ONALASKA, WI
WINKNEWS.com

Affordable housing hard to come by in Southwest Florida

Your dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to here in Southwest Florida especially when it comes to renting your home. People all over Southwest Florida are feeling the crunch of having to afford rent in the area. Rental website Zumper tracks prices and shows an average 2-bedroom apartment for rent in Fort Myers is nearly $2,300, a 55% increase over last year. In Naples, the average 2-bedroom will run you $4,000, jumping 60%. And in Punta Gorda, the same would cost you $2,750, a 20% increase.
FORT MYERS, FL
WWL

'It sounded like my whole house was coming apart'

ARABI, La. — Includes some reporting from NOLA.com. It was a rainy and windy night in Arabi Tuesday but nothing out of the ordinary, at least until sometime between 7:30 and 8 p.m. when a tornado that was traveling on the other side of the Mississippi River, crossed the water, gained strength and laid waste to several blocks in the area.
ARABI, LA
The Urban Menu

4:20 – A guide through San Diegos’ Dispensaries and most popular strains

San Diego is flush with green. In the past few years, fully legal recreational marijuana sales have transformed San Diego area dispensaries from back-alley operations to modern, hip and unique storefronts, with amazing selections of product. Though the county has dozens, these are the best places to buy cannabis and cannabis-related products in San Diego.   SouthWest Patient Group Cannabis education without borders San Ysidro There is no other dispensary in San Diego County that has done more to further cannabis education than SWPG. Located a few hundred feet from the San Ysidro Mexican border, SWPG does an amazing job educating people in both Spanish...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Western Iowa Today

New Book Urges Iowans to Take ‘Long-Term View’ of Agriculture Land

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa has a global reputation for its fertile soil and all of the agricultural products raised on it — and a new book is both a memoir and a call to action to preserve and respect that valuable ground. Professor Neil Hamilton, who recently retired after directing the Agricultural Law Center at Drake University, says he allows the land to tell its own story in his book, The Land Remains. He says he uses “the Back Forty as a narrator, to help us think about how the land may look at history and may look at our activities and how the land may think about its future.” Hamilton grew up in southern Iowa’s Adams County near Lenox. The book is available through many Iowa bookstores and the publisher, Ice Cube Press, based in North Liberty.

