Well, folks, it's all downhill from here. Quality television has reached its pinnacle with Is It Cake?, a Netflix reality competition show that's based on internet memes about realistic-looking cakes. The premise is simple: Contestants try to fool judges by baking cakes that look like regular old items, and host Mikey Day asks the judges, "Is it cake?" To find out, he cleaves through it with a knife. See what I mean about the pinnacle of entertainment? The family-friendly new series is already a hit on Netflix, but if you've binged it and all the crumbs, what should you watch next?

TV & VIDEOS ・ 27 DAYS AGO