Chicago, IL

Chicago weekend violence leaves at least 14 shot, one fatally

fox40jackson.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago’s weekend violence left at least 14 people shot, including one fatally. The one fatality was a 27-year-old man shot outside by an unknown offender, according to police. A few of the victims were allegedly innocent bystanders. One was a 27-year-old woman left in critical condition after gunfire erupted at an...

fox40jackson.com

