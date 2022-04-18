Julianne Hough Reflects on ‘New Beginnings’ in After Brooks Laich Divorce: ‘I Have Everything I Need’

Julianne Hough at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022. David Fisher/Shutterstock

It's the little things. Julianne Hough reflected on fresh starts in her new home following her divorce from Brooks Laich .

"When you still don't have any furniture," the former Dancing With the Stars pro , 33, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, April 18, along with a shrugging emoji. "This spot on the floor has been where I eat my breakfast, listen to music and drink my own wine out of my one coffee mug. Where I contemplate this next chapter of life, and how things are so different than they were before."

Hough shared a photo of her coffee and croissant alongside her musings, which she was enjoying in front of a roaring fire. "'New beginnings' was a phrase I heard a lot yesterday with some new friends that welcomed me into their home for Easter," the Footloose star continued.

Julianne Hough. Courtesy Julianne Hough/Instagram

She concluded: "When I truly think about it all, I have everything I need in this empty house."

Last month, Hough moved from Los Angeles to New York City's Greenwich Village ahead of her Broadway debut in POTUS , per Architectural Digest . In the play, which opens May 1, the ballroom dancer plays one of seven women tasked with attempting to keep the president out of trouble "after the use of a four-letter word sparks a nightmare for everyone at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue," according to the show's official synopsis.

“I, like, changed my mindset from instead of just coming here for a job to like, ‘No, I’m moving here, and this is a whole new chapter. A new stage of my life,'" Hough told Entertainment Tonight in March. "After the last few years, we’ve kind of just really understood what’s important and what we value. And this is what I value. And I want to put myself in proximity to that and immerse myself."

In February, Us Weekly confirmed that Hough and Laich, 38, had reached an agreement about the terms of their split more than one year after she filed for divorce. “The parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court,” ​​read documents obtained by Us at the time.

The estranged couple tied the knot in July 2017 and Us confirmed nearly three years later that they had called it quits . “We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate ,” they said in a joint statement in May 2020. “We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”

Following her decision to file for divorce in November 2020, Hough gushed about her new outlook on life. "SO beyond grateful for everyone who joined my live KINRGY:40 class this morning," she wrote via Instagram later that month. "Thanks for celebrating gratitude, hope, and LOVE with me today! This is just the beginning…2021 is definitely looking up."