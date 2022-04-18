ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

87% of Users Claim Their Skin Feels Firmer After Using This Wrinkle Serum

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fine lines and wrinkles can start popping at any age for a slew of different reasons. They happen as a natural part of the aging process, but you can also increase your chances of wrinkles forming sooner from sun exposure and other skin stressors. Once the wrinkles are there, they may be hard to smooth out — but there are plenty of product solutions that may be able to assist!

The key to helping fade wrinkles you want banished is locating the right products that your skin responds well to. It's valuable to see brands take the steps to test their product's effectiveness the way Tula does! With their wrinkle-fighting serum , they tracked the progress of participants who used their product in a study, and the results they saw were seriously impressive. Plus, in addition to the stats, hundreds of shoppers said that this "amazing" serum truly does the trick!

See it!

Get the firm up deep wrinkle serum with free shipping for $78 at Tula!

When it comes to smoothing out wrinkles , it's all about helping to plump up the skin and improve overall firmness. This serum is formulated with peptides and naturally-derived extracts that are designed to do just that! Wrinkles form because of a loss in elasticity, which is what creates those lines that can make you look more mature. The way you can counteract that is by using topical products like this serum which specifically target those issues and help bring back the youthful glow to your complexion that you may be craving!

If you have sensitive skin that tends to get irritated with other anti-aging products, this serum might be a great fit for you. The formula is super lightweight and milky, with added ingredients that help calm down redness and irritation — as well as hydrate the skin. Whether you have dry, oily or combination skin, this serum is one you'll reportedly be able to use!

See it!

Get the firm up deep wrinkle serum with free shipping for $78 at Tula!

If you have wrinkles that you want to fade fast or are interested in prevention, this serum is practically calling your name . Shoppers of all ages say that they have noticed their skin looking brighter, smoother and more radiant! The clinical reports showed that in just six weeks, 87% of users claimed their skin looked much firmer — while 84% reported that their wrinkles were far less visible than before. Those stats speak for themselves, but skincare is not a one-size-fits-all situation. In case you're looking for more wrinkle-fighting options, check out SkinCeuticals's bestselling serum , this face cream from Epionce or this lactic acid treatment from Sunday Riley !

See it: Get the firm up deep wrinkle serum with free shipping for $78 at Tula!

Duchess Kate Reportedly Uses This Natural Alternative to Botox

Read article

Looking for more? Check out all of the incredible skincare available from Tula here !

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here !

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks , self tanners , Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts
for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The One Shampoo Ingredient Experts Swear By For Thinning Hair Because It Works Better Than Minoxidil

Having thinning hair can be devastating to your confidence. While it’s normal to experience cycles of change in your hair’s texture and thickness, losing your hair in large and noticeable amounts is not only frustrating, but it could be a sign something is wrong on the inside. Like your skin, your hair is a window into your internal health. While it sometimes takes treatment of what’s happening on the inside to see results on the outside, there are some things that can help topically. The products you use everyday can play a role as well—using products that are safe for your already delicate hair, especially products that are designed to help with thinning, can be a support in your daily routine to promote healthy hair growth.
HAIR CARE
Well+Good

This Shampoo May Be Expensive, but It’s the Only Formula That Makes My Fine Hair Look Like I Just Left a Salon

Ok, let’s get this out of the way right up top: This shampoo isn’t cheap. “Splurge-worthy” is the preferred term you’ll see all the time when referring to pricier items. But that basically translates to: “this sh*t is expensive.” I definitely used to think, who would pay more than drugstore price for shampoo? It’s soap for your head! But then I actually tried a prestige shampoo brand, and I realized, OH. There’s a reason why the price tag is so different.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Oily Skin#Dry Skin#Aging Skin#Tula
People

Queen's Aide Says She Needed a 'Stiff Drink' After Cutting and Styling Monarch's Hair Amid Lockdown

Queen Elizabeth's most trusted aide took on a "stressful" role during COVID-19 lockdowns: that of the monarch's personal hairstylist. Angela Kelly has updated her bestselling book The Other Side Of The Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe to include reflections on the Queen's life during the coronavirus pandemic, including her taking on the role of cutting and setting the monarch's hair.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Shape Magazine

The Ordinary Hair Serum Is TikTok's Latest Hair Growth Secret

The Ordinary is no stranger to TikTok fame. The beauty brand has repeatedly gone viral for its surprisingly affordable skin-care products containing science-backed ingredients. But you don't want to overlook the brand's hair products, particularly one product that's become a fan favorite: The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density (Buy It: $18, sephora.com).
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
StyleCaster

This ‘Mind-Blowing’ $26 Hyaluronic Acid Serum ‘Really Leaves Your Skin Lifted & Hydrated’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When you’re coming out of a brisk winter, your skin doesn’t magically stop getting dry and dehydrated just because it’s spring. Leave it to one special powerhouse skincare ingredient to nurse your skin back to health. Everyone could benefit from some hyaluronic acid action in their skincare routine, regardless of the climate or season. It’s the type of ingredient that shows skin-altering changes year-round. However, not all hyaluronic acid-packed products are made the...
SKIN CARE
In Style

Judith Light Uses This Best-Selling Under-Eye Serum — and Fans Say It "Dramatically" Tightens Skin

Judith Light is a gift, as anyone who's watched her work can attest. And while doing press for her new comedy, Shining Vale, Light told Glamour her skincare secret: She uses one of Amazon's best-selling eye serums to keep her under-eyes in top shape while filming. And according to its more than 6,000 five-star ratings, Plexaderm's Rapid Reduction Eye Serum is worth its weight in gold.
SKIN CARE
In Style

Ginger Is the Brightening Skincare Ingredient You May Have Never Thought To Use

Ginger might be fundamental in the teas, juices, and smoothies you drink, but as it turns out, it deserves a spot in your skincare routine, too. The ingredient, which has been used in product formulations for decades (and in traditional medicine for centuries), is becoming more and more popular among skincare enthusiasts these days.
HOUSTON, TX
Hypebae

5 of the Best Facial Scrubs for Smooth and Soft Skin

Face scrubs are probably the most satisfying products to use in one’s skincare routine. After rinsing, your face instantly looks luminous, like you’ve just slathered on a hydrating serum. However, over-exfoliation comes with risks. To avoid damaging the skin’s natural protective barrier and removing the essential oils necessary...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

8 Shampoos That Actually Smooth Frizzy and Curly Hair

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Close your eyes and try to remember a time when your freshly washed curls dried into frizz-free perfection. Drawing a blank? Yup, us too, and after resisting way too many urges to rip every strand of hair out of our heads, we’re ready for some real solutions, and that begins with finding the best shampoos for curly hair.  If we had a nickel for every time we’ve heard that curly hair needs moisture,...
HAIR CARE
In Style

This Now-$15 Firming Eye Cream Is Winning Over People With "Extremely Sensitive" Skin

The name "Burt's Bees" will always feel like a warm hug from an old friend — the brand's skin-friendly formulations have been a staple in drugstores for as long as I can remember, and to this day, it's safe to say they don't disappoint. For instance, the Renewal Firming Eye Cream has amassed a loyal following of Amazon shoppers for its ability to deliver a natural retinol alternative across the skin without irritation.
SKIN CARE
purewow.com

Nicole Kidman Used This Device to Get Smooth, Radiant Skin for the Oscars﻿

If there's anything we've learned over years of watching award shows, it's that a fresh face is just as important as the fit. So as soon as Nicole Kidman stepped out on the red carpet—glowing, radiant skin and all—we immediately began searching the internet for ﻿the answers to her luminosity. To our surprise, we discovered that the brand behind her glow had been on our radar already for quite some time, and now that we know Nicole Kidman is a fan, it gives us another reason to drop our coins.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

122K+
Followers
16K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy