ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Lions Will Meet With Liberty Quarterback Malik Willis

By John Maakaron
Yardbarker
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Lions have setup another visit with a college draft prospect at the quarterback position. After it was reported Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett was scheduled to visit Allen Park, Malik Willis will also have an opportunity to meet with the Lions front office and coaching staff. According...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Rob Gronkowski Tweet

The 2022 NFL Draft is just 10 days away and there are bound to be some players that top NFL people are just totally off the mark on. But one old tweet about future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski before he was drafted is going viral today. On...
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
Yardbarker

Report: Broncos' Ownership Auction Receives 5 Bids to Purchase Team

The Denver Broncos received five initial bids to purchase the team this past Friday, with a sale of the team officially advancing to the next stage of the process according to a recent report by Sportico. The report lists Walmart heir Rob Walton (the world's 19th-richest billionaire), Josh Harris of...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
City
Allen Park, MI
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Yardbarker

Packers predicted to trade for pro-bowl wide receiver on draft day

The Green Bay Packers added a much needed piece to their wide receiver room this past week. Sammy Watkins will bring a deep threat presence that Matt Lafleur wanted to replace after Marquez Valdes-Scantling left. However it is clear that Green Bay isn’t done adding to their wide receiver room.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers Named Potential Landing Spot for Former All-Pro Edge Rusher

Ever since Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, the focus of the offseason among most fans has been adding depth to the wide receiver position. Of course, this is a position of great need. Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, too. However, it is not the only position of need. Za’Darius Smith was a cap casualty and signed with the Minnesota Vikings. Mercilus Whitney retired after a very short stint with Green Bay. While both players were not on the field much last season, their departures shine a spotlight on the lack of depth at edge rusher. Preston Smith signed an extension and Rashan Gary is still on his rookie deal. However, beyond them, there is not much depth. Kenneth Teape of NFL Analysis Network has named former All-Pro Justin Houston as potential free agent target for the Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Panthers#Senior Bowl#American Football#The Detroit Lions#Usa Today#Lionswire#Alllions#Sports Illustrated
Pro Football Rumors

NFL Draft prospect profile: Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett

Kenny Pickett‘s status as one of the top quarterback prospects available in the 2022 NFL Draft is the result of hard work and an example of taking advantage of every opportunity presented. He will have a chance to continue overachieving later this month when he will likely hear his name called early on the first night of the draft.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Former NFL Star Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Decision

The Cleveland Browns began their offseason voluntary workout program on Tuesday, and quarterback Baker Mayfield did not show up. If you’ve been following along, this is no surprise. Mayfield wants out of Cleveland, and the Browns made it clear they were moving on from him when they traded for Deshaun Watson.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Minnesota Vikings: 3 bold predictions in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Minnesota Vikings enter the 2022 NFL Draft with eight picks, including the 12th pick overall. And new Vikings’ general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has work to do to get Minnesota back in the fray in the NFC. After finishing 8-9 and missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season, the Vikings cleaned house. The team fired head coach Mike Zimmer and GM Rick Spielman days after the Vikings’ season ended.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

2022 NFL Draft: Ex-Jets Scout Releases New Shocking First Round Mock Draft

The excitement can be felt in the air, it is almost time for the 2022 NFL Draft. The recent trade between Philadelphia and New Orleans has shaken up every first-round mock draft in America (including mine). There also could be more trades on the horizon that have been rumored. Minnesota...
NFL
The Spun

Todd McShay Shocked By What He’s Hearing About NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft a little over a week away, ESPN’s Todd McShay has unveiled some new information regarding Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean. Dean has been labeled a Day 1 prospect for the majority of this draft process. However, McShay is now hearing there’s a legit chance that Dean could slide out of the first round.
NFL
Popculture

NFL Team Reportedly Has Interest in Trading for Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield is looking to be traded after the Cleveland Browns acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. And looks like a team is ready to add the former first-round pick to their roster. According to The Athletic, the Carolina Panthers are interested in trading for Mayfield, but there are other quarterbacks they are targeting. The Panthers were one of the teams in the running to add Watson but could select a QB in the NFL Draft later this month.
NFL
Yardbarker

LSU Running Back Corey Kiner Enters Name in NCAA Transfer Portal

LSU will have one less body in the backfield as sophomore running back Corey Kiner announced he'd be entering the NCAA transfer portal on Monday. Kiner, who recently suffered a high ankle sprain according to coach Brian Kelly, was the second leading rusher for the Tigers in 2021. He averaged 4.1 yards per carry, rushing for 324 yards and two touchdowns on 79 carries as a primary complementary piece to Tyrion Davis-Price during the 2021 year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Panthers Could Reportedly Trade For Notable Quarterback

The Carolina Panthers reportedly have interest in Baker Mayfield. However, he may not be the quarterback the NFL franchise ends up acquiring in a trade. The Panthers have the No. 6 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. They might spend it on a quarterback, like Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett. But there’s a chance they instead use it on an offensive lineman.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy