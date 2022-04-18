ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Almost Gave Son Archie a Different Name

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11XtSB_0fCilcd100
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with their son Archie in Cape Town, South Africa on September 25, 2019. Henk Kruger/AP/Shutterstock

What could have been! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry nearly chose a different name for their 2-year-old son, Archie.

Everything Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Have Said About Raising Archie

Read article

The Suits alum, 40, spoke to an Invictus Games competitor named Sherry McBain and her wife, Mandy , on Monday, April 18, about her toddler’s moniker.

“She was like ‘Harrison, that’s Archie’s middle name,' and Mandy was like ‘Yeah, I know,’” McBain said of the Los Angeles native. “They were just having a chat because Harry and Meghan couldn’t decide between Archie and Harrison for the first name.”

Inside Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Parenting Style Raising Son Archie

Read article

The former actress gave birth to her and the 37-year-old England native’s baby boy in May 2019, revealing his full name — Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor — two days later. The pair went on to welcome daughter Lilibet , now 10 months, in June 2021.

Meghan and the former military pilot have been in England since last week. The duo have visited Queen Elizabeth II and supported Invictus Games athletes during their travels.

In February, Harry revealed that he “does not feel safe” bringing his two children to his native country . The couple stepped back from their royal duties in January 2020, making their exit permanent in February of the following year. The California residents privately pay for their police protection in the United States.

The duke applied for a judicial review of his family’ security arrangements in the U.K. in September 2021. When a Home Office decision ruled he couldn’t personally fund protection while visiting in January, he issued a statement.

“Prince Harry inherited a security risk at birth, for life. He remains sixth in line to the throne, served two tours of combat duty in Afghanistan, and in recent years his family has been subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats,” the statement read. “While his role within the Institution has changed, his profile as a member of the royal family has not. Nor has the threat to him and his family. … In absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return home."

The Royal Family: Get to Know the Next Generation

Read article

As for how much their security would cost , royal expert Richard Aitch exclusively told Us Weekly that same month that a total is “difficult” to estimate.

“The cost for a personal protection officer from the [Metropolitan Police] has been estimated to be around £100,000 a year,” the Mobius International Security director of operations explained at the time. “What may appear as a wish on paper is far more in reality, and the costs can certainly be quite huge."

Comments / 7

Related
epicstream.com

Princess Anne Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Daughter Is The Only Royal Close To Monarch's Exceptionality Not Heirs Prince Charles Or Prince William, Columnist Rod Liddle Says

Princess Anne is the only royal close to Queen Elizabeth's exceptionality which defines her reign. Princess Anne is way below the line of succession and is unlikely to be the next Queen after her mother, Queen Elizabeth II. However, many are rooting for her. English journalist Rod Liddle weighed in on the future of the monarchy and what the Princess Royal has that the heirs to the throne, Prince Charles and Prince William, lack.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Prince Charles Is Reportedly Heartbroken Over Prince Harry's Daughter: ‘Incredibly Sad’ They’ve Never Met

Charles, Prince of Wales, 73, has yet to meet his fifth granddaughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, and is reportedly very distraught about it. Prince Harry, 37 and wife Meghan Markle, 40, welcomed their second child last June, and she has not yet been introduced to her grandfather or her namesake and great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, 95 (which she is reportedly upset about as well).
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Duke Of Cambridge Allegedly Not Giving Prince Harry, Meghan Markle A Chance To Snub 40th Birthday After Skipping Prince Philip's Memorial Service

Prince William allegedly decided not to invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to his 40th birthday. Prince William is reportedly not taking chances when it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle snubbing an invitation from him. So, the Duke of Cambridge allegedly decided not to extend an invitation to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for his upcoming 40th birthday celebration.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband To Retain Prominent Position If Prince Charles Becomes King? Duke Reportedly Not Invited To Prince William's 40th Birthday In June

Prince Harry is said to still have a prominent position within the Firm even after his shocking Megx. Prince Harry used to be a very busy member of the royal family. Aside from being sixth in the line of succession to the British throne, the husband of Meghan Markle also performed royal duties and graced royal engagements being the Duke of Sussex.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: 'Racist Royal' Remark Of Prince Harry's Wife Contributed To Outrage Met By Kate Middleton And Prince William During Jamaican Tour? Duchess Accused Of Plagiarizing Podcast Idea

Meghan Markle previously claimed that "racism" in the palace made her decide to quit royal life. Meghan Markle has become a favorite subject of criticism since she was first romantically linked to Prince Harry in 2016. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex first met each other on a blind date six years ago and were reportedly introduced thru a mutual friend.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Invictus Games
Hello Magazine

The Queen's home she's never lived in is so grand

The Queen's property portfolio of incredible royal residences is seriously impressive including the 775-room Buckingham Palace and her "paradise in the Highlands", Balmoral Castle. But do you know about the house she's never lived in herself?. Frogmore House has been a royal residence since 1792, but it is currently unoccupied....
U.K.
epicstream.com

Princess Charlene Heartbreak: Prince Albert's Wife Battling With Princess Caroline For Princess Gabriella And Prince Jacques? Royal Allegedly Left Monaco Again

Princess Charlene made headlines in March after she finally returned to the principality and reunited with her family in Monaco. The palace, in a statement, confirmed that the mother of Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques is back in the country and would continue her "convalescence in the Principality with her husband and her children by her side."
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
Country
U.K.
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton's discreet curtsy to the Queen you didn't notice - watch

The Duchess of Cambridge was among the royal women who were seen curtsying to the Queen at Prince Philip's memorial service on Tuesday. Kate, who was sat with Prince William and their two elder children, showed her respect for the monarch as she subtly bobbed down into a low curtsy, when she saw the Queen walk arm-in-arm with Prince Andrew inside Westminster Abbey.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Why Prince William and Prince Harry won't inherit Princess Diana's childhood home

Princess Diana grew up in a grand stately home, but the grand residence has not been passed down to her sons Prince William and Prince Harry. Instead, the 13,500-acre property in Northamptonshire, known as Althorp House, is currently in the hands of Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer and it is believed that one day he will pass it down to his children, likely his son Louis. It is a Spencer family tradition where the oldest male inherits the estate, so despite Louis having older sisters, it is believed he will become the proprietor of the property.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Wait 'Til You Hear How Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are 'Snubbing' The Royal Family Now—This Is So Bad!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire for planning to fly to the Netherlands for the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games this weekend, just a few weeks after they refused to fly to the UK for Prince Philip’s memorial on March 29th due to ongoing disagreements about the level of security they would – or more accurately, would not – have. Their upcoming Holland trip for the Invictus Games, which will take place between April 16th and April 22nd – will be the first time the couple have been together in Europe since stepping down as senior royals – dubbed Megxit – over two years ago.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

122K+
Followers
16K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy