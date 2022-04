CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education wants Superintendent Earnest Winston off the job, multiple sources tell WBTV. Tension between board members and Winston started late last fall during his annual performance review and has increased since then, according to multiple people familiar with the discussions, all of whom spoke with WBTV on the condition they not be named in order to discuss sensitive personnel information.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO