The gaggle of GOP Senate candidates in Ohio are in a race to the bottom. VIrtually every television ad run by these candidates is full of lies and absurd statements. No, President Joe Biden did not “ban oil exploration.” He has not raised taxes. Critical race theory is not taught in a single elementary school. Using the Edmund Pettus Bridge as a prop only reminds us that there is much work still to do on racial equity. And no, Biden and the Democrats don’t “want to force our daughters to compete against men.”

OHIO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO