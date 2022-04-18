ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaapo Kakko Out Week to Week

By Roberto Solis-Byxbee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Saturday’s matinee game against the Detroit Red Wings, Kaapo Kakko went down awkwardly in the first period. He stood up, played out the rest of his shift, and then left for the locker room. When the second period began and there was still no Kakko to be...

