Kaapo Kakko Out Week to Week

2021-22 Team: Okotoks Oilers (AJHL) NHL Central Scouting Midterm Rankings: 24th (Among NA Skaters) There were few players better than Rieger Lorenz this season in the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL). The Okotoks Oilers’ centre finished fifth in the league with 85 points in 60 games and came in fourth with 38 goals. Better yet, he was the only teenager to finish in the top-15 in points in the AJHL, was one of three players still under 19 years old to end with more than a point-per-game pace while also playing in two-thirds of their team’s games, and only one of two 18-year-olds to lead their teams in scoring; the other being Colby Browne of the Olds Grizzlies, who finished 2021-22 with 36 points.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO