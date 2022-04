Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum has done a U-turn on his retirement and plans to compete for PFL this summer. Just a matter of weeks ago, Fabricio Werdum noted in an interview that there was a good chance he would be retiring from competitive mixed martial arts. He was initially scheduled to compete in PFL’s heavyweight tournament this season but after pulling out, the veteran admitted that his days in the sport may well be coming to an end.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO