Gracie Carol Drury, 80, of Pleasant Plains passed away on March 23, 2022. She was born June 25, 1941, in Sacramento, California to Frank Null and Dora Emma (Kazmira) Hicks. Survivors include two sons, Danny Drury (Robin) of Paragould, Dave Drury of Jonesboro; one brother, Ralph Hicks of Pleasant Plains; one sister, Linda Hicks of Pleasant Plains; four grandchildren, Jennifer, Amy, Kelly, and Jake, and nine great-grandchildren.

PLEASANT PLAINS, AR ・ 26 DAYS AGO