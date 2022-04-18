VIDEO – Chad Burgett Discusses His Decision to Retire

Apollo High School experienced a range of highs and lows on the softball field the last week. The E-Gals earned a tough, 1-0 win over Daviess County, a county rival and one of the top 5 teams in Kentucky, on Tuesday. The E-Gals then were shutout 16-0 at Tecumseh (Ind.) on Thursday, they rebounded with a 15-0 shutout win over their own Friday over Breckinridge County.

DAVIESS COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO