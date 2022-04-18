ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

The University of South Florida has received gifts totaling $14 million, from St. Petersburg philanthropists Kate Tiedemann and Ellen Cotton, that will be used to support and enhance the institution’s financial technology programs.

By Business Observer
businessobserverfl.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a news release, the USF Muma College of Business will use the funds to realize its goal of becoming a fintech “hub of excellence,” offering education in areas such as mobile banking, crowdfunding, blockchain, cryptocurrency and investment apps. “Kate Tiedemann and Ellen Cotton have made...

www.businessobserverfl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kait 8

Arkansas State University @ Mtn. Home receives $1.2 million grant for marine manufacturing program

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson awarded $8 million in grants Tuesday to economic and workforce development partnerships to create training opportunities for in-demand skills and certifications, including Arkansas State University-Mountain Home (ASUMH). ASUMH was awarded $1.2 million for the development of a composites program that serves...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Florida Times-Union

Jacksonville's Wounded Warrior Project receives its largest individual gift of $15 million from MacKenzie Scott

The Jacksonville-based Wounded Warrior Project received its largest individual gift of $15 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, who has donated an estimated $12 billion since December 2020 to nonprofits across the country. Scott, former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, wrote in a Wednesday blog post that she has targeted...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
University, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Education
State
Florida State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Patrick J. McGovern Foundation President Vilas S. Dhar named Young Global Leader by World Economic Forum

BOSTON, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Vilas S. Dhar, a technologist, human rights advocate, and President of the Patrick J. McGovern Foundation, was named a 2022 Young Global Leader (YGL) by the World Economic Forum. Dhar is being recognized as a visionary leader at the intersection of philanthropy, technology, and civil society, bringing a unique sense of humanity to an increasingly digital future. The Young Global Leaders are an esteemed cohort of individuals under the age of 40, whose members have gone on to become Nobel Prize recipients, heads of state, CEOS of Fortune 500 companies, and Grammy Award winners.
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy