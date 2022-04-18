The University of South Florida has received gifts totaling $14 million, from St. Petersburg philanthropists Kate Tiedemann and Ellen Cotton, that will be used to support and enhance the institution’s financial technology programs.

BOSTON, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Vilas S. Dhar, a technologist, human rights advocate, and President of the Patrick J. McGovern Foundation, was named a 2022 Young Global Leader (YGL) by the World Economic Forum. Dhar is being recognized as a visionary leader at the intersection of philanthropy, technology, and civil society, bringing a unique sense of humanity to an increasingly digital future. The Young Global Leaders are an esteemed cohort of individuals under the age of 40, whose members have gone on to become Nobel Prize recipients, heads of state, CEOS of Fortune 500 companies, and Grammy Award winners.

CHARITIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO