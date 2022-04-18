The University of South Florida has received gifts totaling $14 million, from St. Petersburg philanthropists Kate Tiedemann and Ellen Cotton, that will be used to support and enhance the institution’s financial technology programs.
According to a news release, the USF Muma College of Business will use the funds to realize its goal of becoming a fintech "hub of excellence," offering education in areas such as mobile banking, crowdfunding, blockchain, cryptocurrency and investment apps.
