One man was killed and 27 people were wounded when two people got into a gunfight during a car show that's part of an annual community event in a small southeast Arkansas town, authorities said Sunday. A person who left the scene of the Saturday evening shooting, has been arrested on unrelated charges and is being questioned about the shooting in Dumas, a city of about 4,000 located about 90 miles (144 kilometers) southeast of Little Rock, Arkansas State Police Col. Bill Bryant said. "All we know at this time, there was two individuals that got in a gunfight," Bryant said at a Sunday afternoon news conference. He said several children were among the wounded, including two under the age of 2.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 29 DAYS AGO