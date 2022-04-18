ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta's Former Mayor Said She Was 'Turned Away' From This Restaurant Because Of Her Outfit

By Maeve Browne
Narcity USA
 2 days ago
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms had a hopeful dining experience take a turn for the worse. She took to social media to describe the unsavory encounter she had at The Capital Grille's Perimeter Mall location.

In a tweet on Friday, April 15, Bottoms, who is Black, wrote, "I was just turned away at Capital Grille at Perimeter Mall because I have on leggings," accompanied by a shrugging emoji.

The post garnered over 20,000 likes and 7,000 replies over the weekend.

Local news reporter Kristen Holloway responded to the post, pointing out the company's dress code policy listed on their website. The notice states "proper dress is required" and outlines that gym attire and sweatpants are not permitted.

Holloway added, however, that she hoped they were enforcing the dress policy with all guests and "not picking and choosing."

I know that\u2019s frustrating, they do have a polite notice on their website at the bottom asking guest not to wear gym attire or sweat pants. Hopefully they\u2019re enforcing it with all guest and not picking and choosing.pic.twitter.com/lqWqTB4Ibe

— Kristen Holloway (@Kristen Holloway) 1650051494

Bottoms responded to Halloway that she found the policy strange, given the restaurant's location. She said, "rules are rules," but ultimately wondered if everyone else was treated as she was.

Odd that a restaurant in a mall parking lot turns away customers in \u201cmall\u201d attire. Asked if I could sit in the bar area and was told, \u201cNo.\u201d. Rules are the rules, just wonder if the woman who came in immediately after me, who I did not see come back out, was also denied service.https://twitter.com/KHollowayWSB/status/1515051895525629962\u00a0\u2026

— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@Keisha Lance Bottoms) 1650053421

Some Twitter users had a keen eye for the discrepancy, and they aren't buying it.

Actor Daniel Newman, a friend of Bottoms' who is white, replied to the original tweet with screenshots of photos posted by other patrons who were permitted to dine in informal attire.

BLACK Democrat Mayor of Atlanta (my Friend) Keisha Lance Bottoms was refused service at @CapitalGrille ... \n\nBut WHITE Folk in Gym clothes and T-shirts are totally fine at Capital grillepic.twitter.com/HDYkZRuqSs

— Daniel Newman (@Daniel Newman) 1650120159

He even shared another tweet stating that he has never been treated that way at the chain.

"I personally have gone to Capital Grille many times in a wife beater or T-shirt and/or gym shorts. Many times. Never had a problem getting a seat," Newman wrote.

The Capital Grille could not be reached immediately for comment, but we will update this story when we receive a response.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Comments / 60

vogue1
1d ago

Note to self: check the dress code prior to going; and yoga pants are way too casual…better yet show us a photo of what you were wearing or instead of whining and scratching all over social media contact an attorney…geez

Reply(1)
41
Maude
1d ago

So if you are the famous you dont have to follow any rules? First slapping and yelling obscenities at the Academy Awards is excepted now dress code isn't for the rich and famous.

Reply
23
dj0909
1d ago

Why do they keep running this article as if we are going to turn against The Capital Grille? We need more places where we don’t feel like it’s ratchet city. Where we can go enjoy a nice meal, professional wait staff, and dress up and look nice. Go eat in the very neighborhoods destroyed under your leadership Ms. Bottoms. With the people bragging, “my Mayor’s name is Keisha!” Go eat where you got that little baby girl killed due to your lack of support for law enforcement. Oh wait… you don’t want to hang in those neighborhoods???? Girl bye!!! SUPPORT FOR THE CAPITAL GRILLE!!!

Reply(1)
14
