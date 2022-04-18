Atlanta's Former Mayor Said She Was 'Turned Away' From This Restaurant Because Of Her Outfit

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms had a hopeful dining experience take a turn for the worse. She took to social media to describe the unsavory encounter she had at The Capital Grille's Perimeter Mall location.

In a tweet on Friday, April 15, Bottoms, who is Black, wrote, "I was just turned away at Capital Grille at Perimeter Mall because I have on leggings," accompanied by a shrugging emoji.

The post garnered over 20,000 likes and 7,000 replies over the weekend.

Local news reporter Kristen Holloway responded to the post, pointing out the company's dress code policy listed on their website. The notice states "proper dress is required" and outlines that gym attire and sweatpants are not permitted.

Holloway added, however, that she hoped they were enforcing the dress policy with all guests and "not picking and choosing."

I know that\u2019s frustrating, they do have a polite notice on their website at the bottom asking guest not to wear gym attire or sweat pants. Hopefully they\u2019re enforcing it with all guest and not picking and choosing.pic.twitter.com/lqWqTB4Ibe — Kristen Holloway (@Kristen Holloway) 1650051494

Bottoms responded to Halloway that she found the policy strange, given the restaurant's location. She said, "rules are rules," but ultimately wondered if everyone else was treated as she was.

Odd that a restaurant in a mall parking lot turns away customers in \u201cmall\u201d attire. Asked if I could sit in the bar area and was told, \u201cNo.\u201d. Rules are the rules, just wonder if the woman who came in immediately after me, who I did not see come back out, was also denied service.https://twitter.com/KHollowayWSB/status/1515051895525629962\u00a0\u2026 — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@Keisha Lance Bottoms) 1650053421

Some Twitter users had a keen eye for the discrepancy, and they aren't buying it.

Actor Daniel Newman, a friend of Bottoms' who is white, replied to the original tweet with screenshots of photos posted by other patrons who were permitted to dine in informal attire.

BLACK Democrat Mayor of Atlanta (my Friend) Keisha Lance Bottoms was refused service at @CapitalGrille ...



But WHITE Folk in Gym clothes and T-shirts are totally fine at Capital grillepic.twitter.com/HDYkZRuqSs — Daniel Newman (@Daniel Newman) 1650120159

He even shared another tweet stating that he has never been treated that way at the chain.

"I personally have gone to Capital Grille many times in a wife beater or T-shirt and/or gym shorts. Many times. Never had a problem getting a seat," Newman wrote.

The Capital Grille could not be reached immediately for comment, but we will update this story when we receive a response.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.