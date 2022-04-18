ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Robert Plant Says He’s Now the Guy on ‘Led Zeppelin IV’ Cover

By Martin Kielty
94.1 KRNA
94.1 KRNA
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Robert Plant joked that his experience of off-grid living at Bron-Yr-Aur Cottage had transformed him into the man seen on the cover of Led Zeppelin IV. The singer, who’d spent childhood holidays at the remote house in Wales, went back there with Jimmy Page in 1970. In an environment with no...

krna.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Jack White suggests that The Rolling Stones copied The Beatles

Jack White has suggested that The Rolling Stones copied The Beatles in a new interview. Speaking to MOJO, White praised frontman Mick Jagger saying that he was “smart” and was always “feeing whatever the hippest thing was” in the 1960s, including, he went on, “copying” The Beatles – their biggest rivals of the day.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

How Stevie Ray Vaughan took Jimi Hendrix's Little Wing to spectacular new heights

In 1966, an unknown New York sideman with R&B duo The Icemen started embellishing a song called (My Girl) She’s A Fox with some ear-pricking guitar shapes. Jimi Hendrix – for it was he – already had the seeds of Little Wing. But he was not about to rush it. Something about the studious way the guitarist constructed Little Wing – first the piano-style voicings, his thumb fretting the bass strings; then a lyric personifying the vibe of the Monterey Pop Festival; finally, the intricate version recorded at London’s Olympic Studios, using toys that included a glockenspiel and DIY Leslie speaker – suggested that Hendrix already knew this song would be a strand of his legacy, to be handed down from guitar god to guitar god.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Plant
Person
Jimmy Page
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Van Halen close out a 1986 show with a rabble-rousing cover of Led Zeppelin's Rock and Roll

Back in 1986, during their triumphant first tour with then-new frontman, Sammy Hagar, Van Halen had more than enough original material to fill a setlist many times over. Never (as evidenced by the Van Halen, Van Halen II and Diver Down albums) averse to a cover though, Van Halen frequently closed the shows on their 1986 jaunt – undertaken in support of that year's 5150 album – with a spirited rendition of Led Zeppelin's Rock and Roll.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997

Although Johnny Cash was known for his skill as an incredible performer, phenomenal songwriter, and being just an all-around badass, the man could also perfect some covers. Most notably, his cover of the song “Hurt,” originally recorded by Nine Inch Nails, which just might go down as the greatest cover of all time considering the circumstances of Cash’s life at that point, but that’s a whole ‘nother rabbit hole to go down. Today, we’re here to talk about another kickass […] The post VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Aerosmith Disbanding? Rock Band Shares Truth About Their 'Death'

Aerosmith, one of the oldest active rock bands in the world, sparked concerns among their fans that they might be bidding goodbye soon. For years, Aerosmith has been offering contradicting statements about their disbandment. But recently, they were supposed to appear in a European tour after Brad Whitford said they would never perform again.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stones’ Famed 1977 Toronto Secret Shows Set for First-Ever Release

Click here to read the full article. The Rolling Stones’ legendary two-night stand at a tiny Toronto venue in 1977 — a pair of secret shows the band performed under the name ‘The Cockroaches’ — will be released for the first time this May. Live at the El Mocambo features the entirety of the Stones’ — or the Cockroaches’ — March 5, 1977 gig at the 300-capacity Toronto club, plus three bonus tracks from the March 4 show. While a handful of the Mocambo tracks appeared on the 1977 live album Live You Live, the full set has never officially been...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zeppelin#Led Zeppelin Iv#Led Zeppelin Iii#Creativity#Bron Yr Aur Cottage
Ultimate Classic Rock

Pink Floyd Return Is ‘One-off’ Says David Gilmour

David Gilmour confirmed that Pink Floyd’s recent return to action was a “one-off” event and doesn’t mean there will be more new activity to follow. This week, the band released the single “Hey, Hey, Rise Up” as an act of support for Ukraine against the current Russian invasion. Based on a folk song and including vocals by Ukrainian singer Andriy Khlyvnyuk, it’s the first new Floyd music since 1994 and comes after they wound down following the release of archive-based album, The Endless River, in 2014.
BEAUTY & FASHION
EW.com

Mick Jagger, Ringo Starr, Sheila E., Finneas, and more pay tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins

Tributes poured out from the music community late Friday and Saturday after news that longtime Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had died at the age of 50. "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," read a message from the band on social media. "His musical spirit and infectious laugh will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children, and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott on New LP, Upcoming Motley Crue Tour, and Why They’ll Never Retire

Click here to read the full article. In the spring of 2020, Def Leppard made plans to gather at Joe Elliott’s house in Ireland to record a handful of tunes before starting rehearsals for their stadium tour with Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett. They knew they wouldn’t have nearly enough time to finish an album, but they wanted to start the process and hopefully resume it once the tour wrapped for the year. They planned on coming together in late March, just as the pandemic was shutting down global travel along with the entire live music industry. “They weren’t allowed...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
Stereogum

Krist Novoselic, Kim Thayil, & Matt Cameron Unveil Grunge Supergroup 3rd Secret, Release Surprise Debut Album

Some of the most iconic musicians in grunge history have gotten together to form a new band, and they’ve just released their debut album, without even so much as announcing the band’s existence ahead of time. The new supergroup 3rd Secret features Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil, and Pearl Jam/Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron. Just by itself, then, this new band includes members of the three biggest and most important grunge bands of all time. 3rd Secret’s membership also includes Bubba DuPree, guitarist for the messy, intense, and vastly influential early-’80s DC hardcore band Void, and singers Jennifer Johnson and Jillian Raye, both of whom are in Novoselic’s other band Giants In The Trees.
ROCK MUSIC
Loudwire

Jason Newsted Claims Alex Van Halen Contacted Him About Potential Tour

In the aftermath of Eddie Van Halen's death, drummer Alex Van Halen has remained relatively quiet about his next musical move. But according to Jason Newsted, that move almost included a tour with himself and Joe Satriani. While speaking with the Palm Beach Post, the former Metallica and current Chophouse...
MUSIC
94.1 KRNA

Gene Simmons Still Insists Rock Is Dead but Can Survive Live

Gene Simmons repeated his famous assertion that “rock is dead” but provided an argument for how the live music scene could still survive. The Kiss cofounder made headlines with the soundbite in 2014, although it wasn’t the first time he expressed a similar viewpoint. The version of his explanation eight years ago became a standard topic of conversation among artists and observers and remains a staple of interview questions.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

40 Years Ago: Rolling Stones Punch Back With ‘Hang Fire’

So much of the immediate praise surrounding the Rolling Stones' hodge-podge Tattoo You album was colored by the era. Same with "Hang Fire." The band was, quite frankly, lost both personally and musically. So the arrival of an album of rock songs – not disco, not Chuck Berry knockoffs, not reggae, just rock – felt like a thunderbolt out of the blue.
MUSIC
Classic Rock Q107

Paul McCartney Wrote to Rolling Stones About ‘Cover Band’ Quote

Keith Richards said Paul McCartney wrote to him after a minor war of words broke out over his description of the Rolling Stones as a “blues cover band.”. Last year The New Yorker quoted former Beatle McCartney as saying, “I’m not sure I should say it, but they’re a blues cover band, that’s sort of what the Stones are. … I think our net was cast a bit wider than theirs.” That led Mick Jagger to respond during a Stones show by telling the crowd, “Paul McCartney is here. He’s going to help – he’s going to join us in a blues cover later on.”
MUSIC
94.1 KRNA

Here’s Why Gene Simmons’ Claims About Rock Being Dead Are Dead Wrong

Here we go... again! KISS' Gene Simmons has dug his 7-inch platform heels into the dirt some more and reiterated to Metal Hammer in a new interview that rock is dead because the fans killed it. It's been almost a decade of slagging off rock's success, mistaking it for dead, and enough is enough — let's debunk Simmons' ridiculous and outdated theories.
MUSIC
94.1 KRNA

94.1 KRNA

Cedar Rapids, IA
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.1 KRNA plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy