Public Safety

Cybersecurity Group Says Catalan Leaders Targeted With Spyware

By VOA News
Voice of America
 1 day ago

A group of Catalan separatists, including several members of the European Parliament, other politicians, lawyers and activists from Spain’s northeastern region, had their phones hacked with a controversial spyware called Pegasus, a cybersecurity firm said Monday. Citizens Lab,...

WHIO Dayton

Spain: Hacked Catalans to launch a legal bid on spyware use

MADRID — (AP) — Separatist politicians and activists from Catalonia on Tuesday announced a legal offensive in half a dozen countries against the Spanish state and the Israeli owners of a controversial spyware allegedly used to snoop on them. The head of the Catalan and Spanish-speaking northeastern region...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Spain denies illegal spying on Catalan independence leaders

MADRID, April 19 (Reuters) - Spain’s government on Tuesday denied illegally spying on Catalan independence leaders but was mum on whether it had undertaken any court-approved electronic surveillance after a rights group found that dozens of separatists’ phones were targeted. On Monday, Canada’s Citizen Lab group said that...
EUROPE
Reuters

Catalan leader asks police to probe alleged cyber spying by Madrid

BARCELONA, April 19 (Reuters) - Catalonia's regional leader will ask police to investigate alleged spying by the Spanish government, he said on Tuesday, after a rights group found that his phone and those of dozens more pro-independence leaders were infected with spy software. On Monday, Canada's Citizen Lab group said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
