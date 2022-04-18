ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fernando Tatis Jr. wiped out playing soccer before a Padres game and MLB fans weren't happy

By Andrew Joseph
 1 day ago
The San Diego Padres signed star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. to a $340 million contract extension last year, so you’d think that the team would have a talk with him about avoiding risky activities. It sure doesn’t look like it, though.

Tatis started the season on the 60-day IL after sustaining a broken left wrist in a reported motorcycle crash in the Dominican Republic. Tatis had surgery on that wrist and is expected to miss at least three months with his earliest return slated for June.

With all that in mind, the Padres really aren’t going to like how their injured superstar warmed up before Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Braves.

Tatis was seen playing soccer at Petco Park with several of his Padres teammates. And while you don’t normally use your wrists in soccer, it became pretty clear that Tatis should be avoiding the Beautiful Game altogether. ESPN cameras caught footage of Tatis stepping on the ball and taking a hard fall.

He did a decent job tucking in that injured wrist to avoid falling on it, but in the process, he braced his fall with his right hand. It easily could have resulted in an injury to the other wrist, which would have been a disaster for the Padres — and all of baseball, really.

Fans weren’t too happy to see Tatis nearly hurt himself again either.

Maybe just chill out a bit for the next few months, Fernando? It’s probably the safer call.

