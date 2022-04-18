ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capital One's The Match will return with only NFL quarterbacks as Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will take on Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen

Wynn Las Vegas. Photo by Brian Oar

The Match is back.

There won’t be any PGA Tour players this time around. It’s going to be all quarterbacks on the Vegas strip.

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers will take on Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills at the Wynn Las Vegas on June 1 in the latest installment of Capital One’s The Match.

There will be subplots aplenty for this one. Brady was briefly retired before returning to the Bucs. Rodgers was long rumored to be leaving Green Bay but now has a boffo new contract. And Mahomes and Allen engineered one of the most amazing NFL playoff games of all time.

Yep, there will be plenty of subjects for these four to discuss during their match. All four QBs will be mic’ed during the event and they will be able to chat with their fellow competitors as well as the announcers.

The format will be a 12-hole challenge, similar to the the way Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau squared off. Koepka won that one going away. TNT will have the live coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. in Vegas).

Further details yet to be announced: the full name of the event, the participating play-by-play announcers and on-course reporters, streaming options for fans watching at home, which 12 holes at the Wynn will be used and which charities will benefit from the event. But those details will all be released in due time.

We do know this will be the first Match experience for Mahomes and Allen. Previous installments had Rodgers teamed up with DeChambeau in July of 2021, when they defeated Brady and Mickelson. In May of 2020, Mickelson and Brady lost to the duo of Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning.

