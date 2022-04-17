Alonso homers, sparks Mets in 5-0 win over Diamondbacks

The New York Mets are rolling. Going into Tuesday's double-header with the San Francisco Giants, the Amazin's are off to a great start under new skipper Buck Showalter with an impressive 7-3 record. Timely hitting and great pitching are the perfect formula for success. However, the veteran manager of over two decades in the dugout knows that simple things can derail a great team. One of those things is chemistry.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO