Alonso homers, sparks Mets in 5-0 win over Diamondbacks

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
The New York Mets may be without their ace Jacob deGrom, but that doesn’t seem to have phased them one bit. The team sits atop the National League East division by two-and-a-half games over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves. They also boast a record of 7-3, which...
The New York Mets are rolling. Going into Tuesday's double-header with the San Francisco Giants, the Amazin's are off to a great start under new skipper Buck Showalter with an impressive 7-3 record. Timely hitting and great pitching are the perfect formula for success. However, the veteran manager of over two decades in the dugout knows that simple things can derail a great team. One of those things is chemistry.
Yankees' Cortes strikes out side on 9 pitches in 4th.
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is back in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and the Boston Red Sox. Tapia is replacing Cavan Biggio in right field and batting eighth. Per our MLB Heat Map, the Blue Jays have an implied total of 4.0...
The New York Yankees currently host a 5–5 record on the season, but their issues appear to be very similar to the 2021 campaign. General manager Brian Cashman made it clear that the team needed to upgrade the shortstop position, but after the first 10 games of the regular season, there is no sign of improvement, despite trading for Isiah Kiner-Falefa from the Minnesota Twins.
LEADING OFF: Struggling Padres face Braves, Turner on a roll.
Angels' Mike Trout leaves game after hit by pitch on hand.
Red Sox add 2 more to COVID list ahead of Toronto series.
Two of the winningest MLB teams so far this season square off Tuesday in a doubleheader in Queens. The NL East-leading New York Mets (7-3) host the San Francisco Giants (7-2), who are a ½ game behind the Dodgers in the NL West, at 3:10 p.m. in the opener at Citi Field. The game will be broadcast in New York on SNY and nationally on the MLB Network.
Every Monday of MLB season, we'll bring you an updated version of the MLB Top 10 to highlight the best teams in the sport. Watch "Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander" on YouTube or subscribe on podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts. Let's get to it. 10. Milwaukee Brewers. This team revolves...
For the second straight season, the Yankees have signed veteran infielder Derek Dietrich to a minor league contract. Dietrich, who last appeared in the majors in 2020 with the Rangers, split the 2021 season between the Yankees’ and Nationals’ Triple-A affiliates. The 32-year-old put together an odd line...
