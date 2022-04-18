ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic's injury: He's going in the right direction

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i7JA8_0fChsD9I00

Marc Stein: “I think he’s definitely going in the right direction,” Kidd says of Doncic. “He’s doing more every day.”

Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

2021-22 All-NBA G League Teams:

First Team: Mason Jones, Trevelin Queen, Justin Anderson, Moses Wright, Justin Tillman

Second Team: Cat Barber, Saben Lee, Braxton Kee, Reggie Perry, Charles Bassey

Third Team: Jared Harper, Carlik Jones, Justin Jackson, Anthony Lamb, Luka Garza – 3:09 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Luka update: still “doubtful” but at some point the Mavericks will have to make hard decisions as first-round series vs. Jazz continues tonight. Details here:

mavs.com/luka-game-2-up…12:55 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Jason Kidd: Luka Doncic ‘still doubtful,’ Mavs in wait-and-see mode ahead of Game 2 vs. Jazz dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…12:18 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

After this morning’s shootaround, Jason Kidd said Luka Doncic is still doubtful for tonight’s game against the Jazz. Tipoff is at 7:30 at American Airlines Center. – 12:08 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LDjSA_0fChsD9I00

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Mavs wrapped up shootaround *quite* quickly this morning with the Jazz scheduled to use the court right after.

But did manage to see Luka Doncic shoot a could half-court shots — and he made one.

Jason Kidd said “but still doubtful, and we’ll see how he feels before the game.” – 12:07 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Kidd says Doncic is “still doubtful, but we’ll see how he feels” closer to tip-off. – 12:07 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Luka Dončić (left calf strain) remains doubtful for tonight’s Game 2 against visiting Utah, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said this morning.

More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com12:07 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Apologies for the wonky video, but here is Luka after Mavs’ walkthrough. pic.twitter.com/S8Dv1V2Nyv12:04 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WtQkA_0fChsD9I00

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Looking at who’s got “next” in the NBA, this is what the #Rockets rebuild is up against:

MIN: KAT, Ant

MEM: Ja, JJJ

DAL: Luka

NOP: Ingram, Zion (maybe), HERB!

CLE: Garland, Mobley

DET: Cade, top pick

OKC: Shai, top picks

CHA: LaMelo, Bridges

ATL: Trae, Hunter, Okongwu – 12:01 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Game 2. The adjustment game. Dating to 2014, the last 5 series, w/Rick Carlisle, Mavs are 4-1 in G2. Jason Kidd is 0-4 in career G2s. No time like the present to break through, & end a 6 game playoff home losing streak. @PeasRadio pre at 7. Tip w/Brad & me at 7:40 @theeagledallas11:37 AM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Jason Kidd and Maxi Kleber are scheduled to talk with reporters this morning after Mavs finish their Game 2 walkthrough at AAC.

There could be a Luka Doncic update. There also could not be a Luka Doncic update. Have no fear, I’ll tweet about it either way. – 11:27 AM

David Locke @DLocke09

LOCKED ON JAZZ – Utah Jazz win Game 1 differently, Mavs lacks ball handlers without Luka Doncic and Game 2 look ahead – lockedonjazz.net/jazz/utah-jazz…10:06 AM

David Locke @DLocke09

LOCKED ON JAZZ is live in moments.

At youtube.com/channel/UCQxdU…

Topics

* The game was exactly as expected

* Dallas is thin without Luka Doncic and lacks ball handlers

* Rudy Gobert was a monster

* Great recognition all game – Donovan’s steal

* Look to Game 2 – 9:18 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Nothing is official, but Luka Doncic “unlikely” to play in Game 2 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/18/not…8:00 AM

Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke

Thoughts on non-Wolves games over weekend:

– Losing the “games we shouldn’t win but could’ve won” is the ultimate playoff burn

– Mavs with Luka sweep this Jazz team. Bummer he’s out

– Bulls missed 2,388 open looks

– Celtics win was bonkers – Smart is so important – 9:14 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs list Doncic as doubtful for Game 2 vs Utah. 7:00 P w/@PeasRadio. 7:40 tip w/Brad & me. @theeagledallas6:12 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

MVP award ranking, per our NBA awards poll among media member

1. Nikola Jokic

2. Joel Embiid

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo

4. Devin Booker

5. Luka Doncic

6. Jayson Tatum – 5:08 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

The Mavs are listing Luka as doubtful for Game 2 vs Utah tomorrow night. He did some light on-court work at practice today. – 5:07 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

Mavericks Injury Report (as of 4/17)

DOUBTFUL – Luka Doncic (left calf strain)

OUT – Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery)

OUT – Frank Ntilikina (illness recovery) – 5:04 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Luka Doncic ‘unlikely’ to play in Game 2 vs. Jazz with calf strain.

➡️ https://t.co/r8PhRxl4hV pic.twitter.com/FBYwNrtkc74:02 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iGBJ0_0fChsD9I00

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Mavs’ Luka Doncic (calf injury) is shooting, ‘able to do more,’ but Game 2 return remains unlikely dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…3:37 PM

Shaun Powell @Powell2daPeople

Luka getting hurt in the last game of the regular season will only encourage teams to keep load-managing stars who are difference-makers. – 2:58 PM

Tim Cato @tim_cato

Jason Kidd and the Mavericks used the regular season as a test tube, and they should have been the team opponents have to adjust to. without Luka in Game 1, there simply weren’t enough options: theathletic.com/3253877/2022/0…2:54 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN story with @Tim MacMahon on Luka Doncic’s unlikely availability for Game 2 vs. Utah: es.pn/3rTZF5Z2:30 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Jason Kidd on Luka: “Yesterday was another good day, and today he’s back on the court, so that’s a plus. And we’ll see how he feels tomorrow.” Luka did light shooting, no apparent jumping. Progress, but pushing off hard on a calf muscle that was strained a week ago is different. – 2:25 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Luka Doncic “unlikely” to play in Game 2 vs. Jazz

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13…2:23 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Mavericks’ Luka Doncic status is not yet determined for Game 2

sportando.basketball/en/mavericks-l…2:13 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Jason Kidd after Luka Doncic did light shooting for the second straight day: “Yesterday was another good day, and today he’s back on the court, so that’s a plus. And we’ll see how he feels tomorrow.” – 1:23 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

WNBA camps open today so Kristi Toliver gets up some shots after Mavs practice. In the background is Luka getting some shots of his own. pic.twitter.com/RIDizapJTP1:12 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21hnBZ_0fChsD9I00

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Luka not REALLY doing Luka things. But at least he’s on rhe court. pic.twitter.com/DGeFSwn7Pc1:11 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EUZCa_0fChsD9I00

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

👀👀

He’s not jumping and haven’t gotten an update from Jason Kidd yet, but this is the first time I’ve seen Luka Doncic on a basketball court since he strained his calf last Sunday. pic.twitter.com/bBXeeaFIbq1:06 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lk85O_0fChsD9I00

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

More of Luka Doncic’s light on-court work: pic.twitter.com/CXRnU3Lhpf1:05 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03P85z_0fChsD9I00

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

For those wondering, Mavs have until 5 PM today to enter Luka’s condition on the injury report – 1:02 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Luka is doing some basketball stuff today. He missed Game 1 with a left calf strain. pic.twitter.com/t77N2b0guy12:54 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K2GkQ_0fChsD9I00

Eddie Sefko: Jason Kidd on Luka, comparing his calf to Dirk’s playoff knee in 2003: “That time is coming that we’re going to have to make that decision, either way . . . Do you play him or not? And we’ve gone through this once before. And we’re going to be right back in that seat again.” -via Twitter @ESefko / April 18, 2022

Marc Stein: Luka Doncic (left calf strain) remains doubtful for tonight’s Game 2 against visiting Utah, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said this morning. “I think he’s definitely going in the right direction,” Kidd says of Doncic. “He’s doing more each day.” -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / April 18, 2022

Tim MacMahon: Mavs announce that Luka Doncic is doubtful for Game 2. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / April 17, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Admits He’s Worried About NBA Star

Stephen A. Smith is getting very worried about one of the NBA’s biggest superstars. Smith admitted during ESPN’s First Take on Tuesday he’s concerned about Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden. The Sixers are off to a 2-0 series lead over the Raptors. Harden, though, scored only 14...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Mavs buy time with Doncic as 1st-round series shifts to Utah

The Dallas Mavericks bought some time to get Luka Doncic involved in their first-round series against Utah by winning Game 2 at home without their star. If Doncic does return from a calf injury this week, it will be in one of the NBA’s toughest arenas for opposing teams. The series, tied 1-1, resumes Thursday night in Salt Lake City where the Mavericks have lost 11 in a row.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luka Dončić
Person
Luka Garza
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Maxi Kleber
Person
Donovan
Person
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Person
Jason Kidd
Person
Rudy Gobert
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Goes Off, Threatens To Start Petition If Jordan Poole Gets Snubbed From Most Improved Player Award: "The NBA Really Needs To Relook At Their Process..."

Yesterday, the NBA released the finalists for each of the season's player awards. Missing from the Most Improved Player category was Jordan Poole, who made some pretty significant leaps from a season ago. Just hours before the finalists were announced, Draymond Green went on a long and semi-heated rant about...
NBA
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Punishment Announced: NBA World Reacts

In what may be the most unsurprising fine of the NBA calendar year, Nets guard Kyrie Irving was docked for his behavior towards the Celtics crowd in Game 1 of Brooklyn’s first round series against Boston. Per Shams Charania, “Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for...
BROOKLYN, NY
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts to Scotty Pippen Jr. decision

Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Awards#Twitter#First Team#Mavericks#Mavs#American Airlines Center
WSB Radio

Jokic, Embiid, Antetokounmpo finalists for NBA MVP honors

NEW YORK — (AP) — Nikola Jokic is a finalist to win a second straight NBA MVP award, along with two-time winner Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid. The NBA unveiled the top-three finishers in voting for its individual awards Sunday, with the expected names in the running for the marquee award.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
CBS Sports

Luka Doncic injury update: Mavericks star ruled out for Game 2 vs. Jazz with calf strain

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic missed his team's Game 1 loss against the Utah Jazz on Saturday in the first round of the NBA playoffs, and the guard is unlikely to return for Monday night's Game 2. Doncic was diagnosed with a left calf strain last week, and coach Jason Kidd told reporters prior to the opening tip that the All-Star will not play in Game 2.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Is Mavs’ Luka Doncic playing in Game 2 vs. Jazz

The Dallas Mavericks put up an impressive fight against the Utah Jazz in Game 1 of their Western Conference playoff series. In the end, Utah still won the game. However, they only defeated the Mavericks 99-93 even with Dallas playing without Luka Doncic. One has to imagine that the Mavericks would have been in the driver’s seat had Doncic been on the floor. So fans will certainly want to know if Doncic is going to be available for Monday night’s Game 2.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

3 biggest reasons Mavs pulled off Game 2 comeback vs. Jazz without Luka Doncic

No Luka Doncic, no problem. The Dallas Mavericks came back from a 10-point halftime deficit to take Game 2 against the Utah Jazz and even up the series at one. This was a massive win for the Mavs, who are simply just trying to stay afloat until their All-Star guard can return to the lineup from a calf strain. Jalen Brunson went off for a career-high 41 points while Dallas also shot the lights out from deep at home.
DALLAS, TX
ABC4

With Doncic doubtful, Jazz look to take commanding series lead

DALLAS (ABC4 Sports) – With Luka Doncic on the bench sidelined with a calf injury in Game 1, the Jazz shut the Mavericks offense down, holding Dallas to just 38 percent shooting and 93 total points. With Doncic listed as doubtful for Game 2, the Jazz want to build on that performance Monday night. But […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

98K+
Followers
145K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy