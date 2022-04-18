Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic's injury: He's going in the right direction

Marc Stein: “I think he’s definitely going in the right direction,” Kidd says of Doncic. “He’s doing more every day.”

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Luka update: still “doubtful” but at some point the Mavericks will have to make hard decisions as first-round series vs. Jazz continues tonight. Details here:

mavs.com/luka-game-2-up… – 12:55 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Jason Kidd: Luka Doncic ‘still doubtful,’ Mavs in wait-and-see mode ahead of Game 2 vs. Jazz dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:18 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

After this morning’s shootaround, Jason Kidd said Luka Doncic is still doubtful for tonight’s game against the Jazz. Tipoff is at 7:30 at American Airlines Center. – 12:08 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Mavs wrapped up shootaround *quite* quickly this morning with the Jazz scheduled to use the court right after.

But did manage to see Luka Doncic shoot a could half-court shots — and he made one.

Jason Kidd said “but still doubtful, and we’ll see how he feels before the game.” – 12:07 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Kidd says Doncic is “still doubtful, but we’ll see how he feels” closer to tip-off. – 12:07 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Luka Dončić (left calf strain) remains doubtful for tonight’s Game 2 against visiting Utah, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said this morning.

More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 12:07 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Apologies for the wonky video, but here is Luka after Mavs’ walkthrough. pic.twitter.com/S8Dv1V2Nyv – 12:04 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Game 2. The adjustment game. Dating to 2014, the last 5 series, w/Rick Carlisle, Mavs are 4-1 in G2. Jason Kidd is 0-4 in career G2s. No time like the present to break through, & end a 6 game playoff home losing streak. @PeasRadio pre at 7. Tip w/Brad & me at 7:40 @theeagledallas – 11:37 AM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Jason Kidd and Maxi Kleber are scheduled to talk with reporters this morning after Mavs finish their Game 2 walkthrough at AAC.

There could be a Luka Doncic update. There also could not be a Luka Doncic update. Have no fear, I’ll tweet about it either way. – 11:27 AM

David Locke @DLocke09

LOCKED ON JAZZ – Utah Jazz win Game 1 differently, Mavs lacks ball handlers without Luka Doncic and Game 2 look ahead – lockedonjazz.net/jazz/utah-jazz… – 10:06 AM

David Locke @DLocke09

LOCKED ON JAZZ is live in moments.

At youtube.com/channel/UCQxdU…

Topics

* The game was exactly as expected

* Dallas is thin without Luka Doncic and lacks ball handlers

* Rudy Gobert was a monster

* Great recognition all game – Donovan’s steal

* Look to Game 2 – 9:18 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Nothing is official, but Luka Doncic “unlikely” to play in Game 2 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/18/not… – 8:00 AM

Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke

Thoughts on non-Wolves games over weekend:

– Losing the “games we shouldn’t win but could’ve won” is the ultimate playoff burn

– Mavs with Luka sweep this Jazz team. Bummer he’s out

– Bulls missed 2,388 open looks

– Celtics win was bonkers – Smart is so important – 9:14 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs list Doncic as doubtful for Game 2 vs Utah. 7:00 P w/@PeasRadio. 7:40 tip w/Brad & me. @theeagledallas – 6:12 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

The Mavs are listing Luka as doubtful for Game 2 vs Utah tomorrow night. He did some light on-court work at practice today. – 5:07 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

Mavericks Injury Report (as of 4/17)

DOUBTFUL – Luka Doncic (left calf strain)

OUT – Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery)

OUT – Frank Ntilikina (illness recovery) – 5:04 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Luka Doncic ‘unlikely’ to play in Game 2 vs. Jazz with calf strain.

➡️ https://t.co/r8PhRxl4hV pic.twitter.com/FBYwNrtkc7 – 4:02 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Mavs’ Luka Doncic (calf injury) is shooting, ‘able to do more,’ but Game 2 return remains unlikely dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:37 PM

Shaun Powell @Powell2daPeople

Luka getting hurt in the last game of the regular season will only encourage teams to keep load-managing stars who are difference-makers. – 2:58 PM

Tim Cato @tim_cato

Jason Kidd and the Mavericks used the regular season as a test tube, and they should have been the team opponents have to adjust to. without Luka in Game 1, there simply weren’t enough options: theathletic.com/3253877/2022/0… – 2:54 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN story with @Tim MacMahon on Luka Doncic’s unlikely availability for Game 2 vs. Utah: es.pn/3rTZF5Z – 2:30 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Jason Kidd on Luka: “Yesterday was another good day, and today he’s back on the court, so that’s a plus. And we’ll see how he feels tomorrow.” Luka did light shooting, no apparent jumping. Progress, but pushing off hard on a calf muscle that was strained a week ago is different. – 2:25 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Luka Doncic “unlikely” to play in Game 2 vs. Jazz

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 2:23 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Mavericks’ Luka Doncic status is not yet determined for Game 2

sportando.basketball/en/mavericks-l… – 2:13 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Jason Kidd after Luka Doncic did light shooting for the second straight day: “Yesterday was another good day, and today he’s back on the court, so that’s a plus. And we’ll see how he feels tomorrow.” – 1:23 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

WNBA camps open today so Kristi Toliver gets up some shots after Mavs practice. In the background is Luka getting some shots of his own. pic.twitter.com/RIDizapJTP – 1:12 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Luka not REALLY doing Luka things. But at least he’s on rhe court. pic.twitter.com/DGeFSwn7Pc – 1:11 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

👀👀

He’s not jumping and haven’t gotten an update from Jason Kidd yet, but this is the first time I’ve seen Luka Doncic on a basketball court since he strained his calf last Sunday. pic.twitter.com/bBXeeaFIbq – 1:06 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

More of Luka Doncic’s light on-court work: pic.twitter.com/CXRnU3Lhpf – 1:05 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

For those wondering, Mavs have until 5 PM today to enter Luka’s condition on the injury report – 1:02 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Luka is doing some basketball stuff today. He missed Game 1 with a left calf strain. pic.twitter.com/t77N2b0guy – 12:54 PM

Eddie Sefko: Jason Kidd on Luka, comparing his calf to Dirk’s playoff knee in 2003: “That time is coming that we’re going to have to make that decision, either way . . . Do you play him or not? And we’ve gone through this once before. And we’re going to be right back in that seat again.” -via Twitter @ESefko / April 18, 2022

Marc Stein: Luka Doncic (left calf strain) remains doubtful for tonight’s Game 2 against visiting Utah, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said this morning. “I think he’s definitely going in the right direction,” Kidd says of Doncic. “He’s doing more each day.” -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / April 18, 2022

Tim MacMahon: Mavs announce that Luka Doncic is doubtful for Game 2. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / April 17, 2022