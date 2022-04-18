ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremont, CA

Scripps Students and Alumnae Earn Prestigious Awards and Fellowships

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis spring, several Scripps students and alumnae earned prestigious awards and fellowships that will provide them with opportunities to further their global engagement through projects, research, and education. Fulbright Award. Scripps was once again named a top producer of Fulbright students for the 2021–22 academic year, with seven awards...

KLST/KSAN

ASU professor earns Royal Historian Society Fellowship

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University history professor Dr. Sarah Lynch was elected as a Fellow of the Royal Historical Society. The RHS, which is based at University College London, is a society of the United Kingdom’s top-tier historians. Those that receive a Fellowship with RHS are university staff, historians and other individuals who […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
TheAtlantaVoice

Tuskegee University College of Veterinary Medicine Presents 58 White Coats to Students at 2022 Ceremony

After being able to only do a virtual white coat ceremony last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, 58 students were excited to have an in-person ceremony this year held on February 26 at the Tuskegee University Chapel. Pride and excitement marked the transition of this year’s veterinary medicine students to the clinical phase of […] The post Tuskegee University College of Veterinary Medicine Presents 58 White Coats to Students at 2022 Ceremony appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
COLLEGES
Vice

Scientists Publish Breakthrough Study in Oreo-Splitting Research

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. It just might be the hottest new career path: Oreologist. This novel field of science endeavors to understand some of the persistent mysteries of the popular Nabisco snack, including whether it’s possible to separate the two wafers of the cookie sandwich in such a way that the creme filling is evenly split.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Helping children with English as an additional language reach their potential

One in five children in English schools do not count English as their mother tongue, and a lack of English proficiency can hinder children's overall academic performance. Teachers of all subjects need to know their pupils' English proficiency. Trustworthy and reliable assessment of English as an Additional Language (EAL) is an indispensable part of high-quality teaching for these pupils.
EDUCATION
Nature.com

Perylenetetracarboxylic acid nanosheets with internal electric fields and anisotropic charge migration for photocatalytic hydrogen evolution

Highly efficient hydrogen evolution reactions carried out via photocatalysis using solar light remain a formidable challenge. Herein, perylenetetracarboxylic acid nanosheets with a monolayer thickness of ~1.5"‰nm were synthesized and shown to be active hydrogen evolution photocatalysts with production rates of 118.9"‰mmol"‰gâˆ’1 hâˆ’1. The carboxyl groups increased the intensity of the internal electric fields of perylenetetracarboxylic acid from the perylene center to the carboxyl border by 10.3 times to promote charge-carrier separation. The photogenerated electrons and holes migrated to the edge and plane, respectively, to weaken charge-carrier recombination. Moreover, the perylenetetracarboxylic acid reduction potential increases from âˆ’0.47"‰V to âˆ’1.13"‰V due to the decreased molecular conjugation and enhances the reduction ability. In addition, the carboxyl groups created hydrophilic sites. This work provides a strategy to engineer the molecular structures of future efficient photocatalysts.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Computational characterization of the behavior of a saliva droplet in a social environment

The conduct of respiratory droplets is the basis of the study to reduce the spread of a virus in society. The pandemic suffered in early 2020 due to COVID-19 shows the lack of research on the evaporation and fate of droplets exhaled in the environment. The current study, attempts to provide solution through computational fluid dynamics techniques based on a multiphase state with the help of Eulerian"“Lagrangian techniques to the activity of respiratory droplets. A numerical study has shown how the behavior of droplets of pure water exhaled in the environment after a sneeze or cough have a dynamic equal to the experimental curve of Wells. The droplets of saliva have been introduced as a saline solution. Considering the mass transferred and the turbulence created, the results has showed that the ambient temperature and relative humidity are parameters that significantly affect the evaporation process, and therefore to the fate. Evaporation time tends to be of a higher value when the temperature affecting the environment is lower. With constant parameters of particle diameter and ambient temperature, an increase in relative humidity increases the evaporation time. A larger particle diameter is consequently transported at a greater distance, since the opposite force it affects is the weight. Finally, a neural network-based model is presented to predict particle evaporation time.
SCIENCE
allthatsinteresting.com

New DNA Analysis Reveals That A California Tribe Was Erroneously Declared ‘Extinct’ 100 Years Ago

Scientists tested the DNA of modern-day members of the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe against remains dating as far back as 2,000 years and found a high level of genetic continuity. Before Spanish conquistadors arrived in California, the region was home to more than one million Native Americans. That number dwindled so rapidly that by the 1920s fewer than 20,000 Indigenous people were left alive, and many tribes, including the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe, were officially declared “extinct.” Fortunately, new research begs to differ.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Optimization of intraperitoneal aerosolized drug delivery using computational fluid dynamics (CFD) modeling

Intraperitoneal (IP) aerosolized anticancer drug delivery was recently introduced in the treatment of patients with peritoneal metastases. However, little is known on the effect of treatment parameters on the spatial distribution of the aerosol droplets in the peritoneal cavity. Here, computational fluid dynamics (CFD) modeling was used in conjunction with experimental validation in order to investigate the effect of droplet size, liquid flow rate and viscosity, and the addition of an electrostatic field on the homogeneity of IP aerosol. We found that spatial distribution is optimal with small droplet sizes (1"“5Â Âµm). Using the current clinically used technology (droplet size of 30Â Âµm), the optimal spatial distribution of aerosol is obtained with a liquid flow rate of 0.6Â mLÂ sâˆ’1. Compared to saline, nebulization of higher viscosity liquids results in less homogeneous aerosol distribution. The addition of electrostatic precipitation significantly improves homogeneity of aerosol distribution, but no further improvement is obtained with voltages higher than 6.5Â kV. The results of the current study will allow to choose treatment parameters and settings in order to optimize spatial distribution of IP aerosolized drug, with a potential to enhance its anticancer effect.
SCIENCE
