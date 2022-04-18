Marketplace Pittsburgh: Tri-State Office Furniture

Sophomore Jaxon Rinkes (River View) earned his third win of the season after giving up one run in five innings pitched and junior Devin Ryan (Coshocton) finished 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored as Muskingum University topped Franciscan 7-1 in college baseball action Monday. The Muskies will be back in action on Wednesday when they take on Capital at Huntington Park in Columbus, Ohio. Game one of the doubleheader is set for 1 p.m. This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Rinkes, Ryan help lead Muskingum baseball win

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO