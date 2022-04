MPV Properties has kicked off construction on this 2.4-acre Pineville project. [ALSO READ: NC grocer once again voted America’s best supermarket]. The firm is owner and developer of The Shoppes at McCullough, which will add 18,449 square feet of retail space. The center is off McIntyre Ridge Road, along U.S. Highway 521. That’s near the entrance to the McCullough residential community.

28 DAYS AGO