The Pink 5K Run/Walk – May 7

The Wheatlake Wellness Walk and 5K is back this year in-person in Big Rapids. Runners, walkers and cancer fighters of all ages are invited to lace up their sneakers on May 21. The start and finish line is near the Big Rapids Bandshell behind the middle school. The 5K route will now head north into Northend Riverside Park.

BIG RAPIDS, MI ・ 26 DAYS AGO