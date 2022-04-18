The Pink 5K Run/Walk – May 7

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County will host The Fast & The Furriest 5K and Walk Saturday. Participants will be able to join the fun in-person or virtually this year. If you’re joining them in person, check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the...
The Wheatlake Wellness Walk and 5K is back this year in-person in Big Rapids. Runners, walkers and cancer fighters of all ages are invited to lace up their sneakers on May 21. The start and finish line is near the Big Rapids Bandshell behind the middle school. The 5K route will now head north into Northend Riverside Park.
The Watertown Regional Library is hosting its first 5K run-walk on Saturday, April 2.
Local author Stephen Heidenreich will be the Spring into Action Race starter. At the conclusion of the race, he will autograph his inspirational book — Running To Win; Strategies To Triumph In Record Time — for the age-group winners.
The...
(LAKE COMO, NJ) -- The New Jersey Chapter of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) will host the Jersey Shore Team Hope Walk/5K Run on Saturday, April 30th at 8:00am at Bar Anticipation in Lake Como, NJ. All proceeds support HDSA’s mission to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington’s disease (HD) and their families.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond SPCA hosted their first fully in-person annual Dog Jog since 2019 Saturday morning. 975 participants, including 441 dogs came to the SPCA on Hermitage avenue to participate in a “dog-friendly” jog to help raise funds for the nonprofit. “The dog jog and...
You’re never too young to enjoy a little bit of pampering, believes Tracey Mccue. She has recently opened a children's spa room catering for youngsters aged three to 16. At the Pamper Palace, they get to experience the fun of going to a spa or salon in a more child-friendly environment.
Comments / 0