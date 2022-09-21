ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

11 best mineral sunscreens that are kinder to skin and the planet

By Sabine Wiesel
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y0zag_0fChPbJX00

By now we all know the importance of wearing SPF daily to protect our skin from the sun’s ageing and harmful UV rays. But what you may not know is that there are two different types of sunscreens: mineral and chemical. And the latter, used widely across beauty brands, has just been banned by major retailer Holland & Barrett – a UK first.

To understand the move, you have to know the difference between the two types of sunscreens – including how they work and their ingredients. Typically, chemical formulas (also known as synthetic) use filters like oxybenzone and octinoxate to absorb UV rays like a sponge so your skin doesn’t. They’re popular for their lightweight feel and being easy to apply.

However, more and more environmental studies reveal that these two chemical filters, among others, are toxic to coral reefs and marine life. And when, according to National Geographic, 14,000 tonnes of sun cream washes up into the oceans each year from bathing and swimming, that’s a lot of damage done.

This pollution to the world’s oceans is why the wellness retailer is following in the footsteps of places like Thailand and Hawaii, and banning chemical sunscreens containing these damaging ingredients. Instead, they’re favouring mineral formulas that don’t threaten reefs and wildlife.

In contrast, mineral formulas (also known as physical) use what’s being termed “reef-friendly” zinc oxide and titanium oxide filters to sit on the skin’s surface and block the rays getting to the skin – reflecting them rather than absorbing them.

There are not just environmental benefits to choosing a mineral sunscreen over a chemical formulation. There are skin-benefits too. “Unlike chemical sunscreens, there is little chance of mineral products causing skin irritation – especially if you suffer from acne, eczema or sensitive skin,” explains Dr Adil Sheraz, consultant dermatologist.

It all sounds like a no-brainer, and that mineral formulas are the way to go, but unfortunately, they’ve fallen out of favour with consumers. Beauty brands have found easy-to-apply mineral formulations in the past hard to formulate and have often often been associated with leaving a thick white cast or a chalky finish, especially on darker skin tones.

Luckily, advances in cosmetic science mean the latest offerings have moved on from traditional formulations and are much easier to blend, xoffering a more invisible defence. So, to find the best mineral sunscreens we put the latest to the test…

How we tested

The latest mineral sunscreens were trialled for a minimum of three days under the same skincare routine for the best results. We marked them on how easy they were to apply to the skin, how they felt on the skin and whether they left any grease or white cast. These are the ones worth spending your money on…

The best mineral sunscreens for 2022 are:

  • Best mineral sunscreen overall – Drunk Elephant umbra tinte physical daily defense SPF30: £30, Boots.com
  • Best body formula for high protection – Ultrasun mineral body SPF30: £22.40, Facethefuture.co.uk
  • Best face SPF for very sensitive skin – Avene mineral fluid SPF50: £20.25, Boots.com
  • Best face SPF for combination skin – REN clean screen mineral SPF30: £33, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best face SPF for oily skin – Ultra Violette lean screen mineral mattifying skinscreen SPF50: £34, Spacenk.com
  • Best mineral sunscreen for families – Green People scent free sun cream SPF30: £25.50, Greenpeople.co.uk
  • Best face SPF for acne and sensitive skin – Hello Sunday the mineral one SPF50: £20, Beautybay.com
  • Best face SPF for normal to dry skin – Grown Alchemist natural hydrating sunscreen: £33, Naturismo.com
  • Best budget formula mineral sunscreen – Holland & Barrett 100 per cent mineral sunscreen: £9.99, Hollandandbarrett.com
  • Best mineral sunscreen for a make-up base – Murad city skin age defence board spectrum SPF50: £60, Cultbeauty.co.uk
  • Best budget face SPF – Hawaiian Tropic mineral skin nourishing facial milk SPF30: £8.33, Boots.com

Drunk Elephant umbra tinte physical daily defense SPF30

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZLCxU_0fChPbJX00

Ultrasun mineral body SPF30

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AcCfH_0fChPbJX00

Avene mineral fluid SPF50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QIMsx_0fChPbJX00

REN clean screen mineral SPF30

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dtg4Q_0fChPbJX00

Ultra Violette lean screen mineral mattifying skinscreen SPF50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00b2q1_0fChPbJX00

Green People scent free sun cream SPF30

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aQ0oW_0fChPbJX00

Hello Sunday the mineral one SPF50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19K6Jb_0fChPbJX00

Grown Alchemist natural hydrating sunscreen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SJI2d_0fChPbJX00

Holland & Barrett 100 per cent mineral sunscreen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cm7JF_0fChPbJX00

Murad city skin age defence board spectrum SPF50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pBSRS_0fChPbJX00

Hawaiian Tropic mineral skin nourishing facial milk SPF30

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bVwYA_0fChPbJX00

The verdict: Mineral sunscreens

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

11 best sunscreens for your body: Lotions, sprays and creams for everyday use

Banish all thoughts of the sunscreens of your childhood: those thick white creams, which seemed to have the consistency of paint, layered uncomfortably with scratchy sand and sticky melted ice lollies. Sunscreens have now achieved a whole new level of sophistication.The good old British sunshine has made a few appearances this year already – so, before you head out to the beach, park or garden, remember that a decent sunscreen really is a non-negotiable, whatever type of skin you have.Lisa Bickerstaffe, spokesperson for the British Skin Foundation, gave us the lowdown: “SPF stands for sun protection factor and refers to the...
SKIN CARE
The Independent

Adorable pet parrot learns how to become a cashier in owner’s shop

An adorable pet parrot has become an unlikely assistant, helping with daily tasks in his owner’s shop in Bangkok, Thailand.Footage shows the sun conure learning how to greet customers, taking money and placing it in a pot.The friendly bird squawks as his owner talks to him.“My pet is smart. I teach him a lot of things and he seems to enjoy it,” the parrot’s proud owner Tanaporn Pansamut said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Fighter jet strikes bird before plunging into Texas neighbourhoodAerial footage shows extent of flooding devastation in ThailandFarmer pulled to safety after becoming trapped down 33ft-deep well
ANIMALS
The Independent

The Independent

858K+
Followers
273K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy