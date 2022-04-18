ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo Annual Premium Sale Sets Another Record

By Matt Trammell
 1 day ago

SAN ANGELO – The annual Premium Sale at the San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo was held Saturday in the Spur Arena.  223 contestants qualified for the vaunted sale where buyers purchase animal projects from exhibitors for a 'premium' which the exhibitors can use to purchase future projects.

The Premium Sale at the San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo is one of the top sales in Texas.

Scroll through the photos of the top eight exhibitors below:

In total the 223 contestants that made the sale brought home approximately $1.1 million.

The premium sale topped the $1 million mark last year.

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

