Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman flex in new trailer for 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

It's been nearly three years, but Thor will finally make his return to the big screen in his fourth-feature film "Thor: Love and Thunder," and the new trailer for the movie, released Monday, hints at a lot of biceps.

Played by Chris Hemsworth , Thor is trying to regroup after the events in "Avengers: Endgame" and is joined by the Guardians of the Galaxy, including Star-Lord, played by Chris Pratt.

In a trailer released by Marvel, with Guns ‘N Roses’ "Sweet Sweet Child ‘O Mine," playing, Thor is seen working out and showing off those muscles that were missing in most of "Endgame" while also pointing out that his "superhero days are over" while he avoids any conflict with the Guardians of the Galaxy and looks for peace. Meanwhile, Valkyrie, played by Tessa Thompson, assumes the role as king of New Asgard.

But the trailer ends with a bang, when we see Natalie Portman, reprising her role as Jane Foster, wielding the now-reforged Mjolnir, Thor's mighty hammer, as she unveils her Mighty Thor costume.

You can watch the trailer here, along with the release of the movie poster:

The movie, directed by Taika Waititi, arrives in theaters July 8. Also starring in the film are Christian Bale as villain Gorr the God Butcher and Russell Crowe playing the role of Zeus.

Social media users were glad to see Hemsworth back in his role, and are also excited to see Portman debut her new character.

