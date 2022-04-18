District 1 Commissioner Dr. Alieka Anderson Announces the Business of the Month for April - Congratulations to Rays Southern Foods

https://www.rentcafe.com/blog/cities/spacious-2-bedroom-apartments-for-rent-in-atlanta-for-all-taste. Though most people's ideal place to live when moving to Georgia is Atlanta, most people usually settle within the suburbs of the outskirts of Atlanta such as Decatur, Norcross, Marietta, and even further South in places like Jonesboro GA. You might be asking why? one of the main reasons is due to affordability! With the cost of living increasing everyday, everyone is looking for a deal and though these cities are on the outskirts, they all have great things to offer such as being family oriented, being accessible to shopping plazas/mall outlets, and being accessible to highways. The upside to this is the fact that not everyone enjoys the city life and some people's dream is settle down in a town that consists of less people and more land.

