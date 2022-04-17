Trump set to make appearance in downtown Austin at "American Freedom Tour"

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- Former President Donald Trump is set to make an appearance in downtown Austin next month as a part of the American Freedom Tour.

The all-day event is set for Saturday, May 14 at the Austin Convention Center .

In addition to Trump, guest speakers and panelists will include his son Donald Trump Jr., former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, political commentator Dinesh D'Souza, and musician Ted Nugent. Former Fox News host and presidential advisor Kimberly Guilfoyle, and actor Kevin Sorbo are also slated to appear at the event.

Tickets for the event range from $9 to $2,995 and up, with ticket details available online .

The appearance comes ahead of Texas' primary runoffs on May 24, where Trump has made several endorsements - including in the attorney general's race, where incumbent Ken Paxton is hoping to fend off a challenge from Land Commissioner George P. Bush.