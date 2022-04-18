ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Steph Curry's Injury Status For Game 2

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EZwlS_0fChCylR00

Steph Curry is not on the injury report for Game 2 between the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets on Monday evening.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Denver Nuggets for Game 2 on Monday evening in San Francisco, California.

Last game, Steph Curry made his return to action for the first time in a month after being sidelined with a foot injury on March 16.

NBA's official injury report

He is not on the injury report for Game 2, but the question will be if he will remain coming off of the bench, or be back in the starting lineup for the contest.

Jordan Poole went off for 30 points in his first ever playoff game, so there is a case to be made that they should right the hot hand.

The Warriros have a 1-0 lead in the series entering the game.

The Related stories on NBA basketball

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 1

Related
Parade

Meet NBA Star Steph Curry's Favorite Teammate—His Wife, Ayesha Curry!

If you know anything about basketball, you know the name Stephen Curry—or at the very least, the name he’s more commonly called by, Steph Curry. The three-time NBA champ who’s become the face of the Golden State Warriors franchise is the only NBA star ever to be unanimously named MVP in the 2015-2016 season (when he received all possible 131 votes). And in December 2021, he earned his biggest accomplishment to date: the all-time NBA record for career 3-point shots. Not bad for a guy who’s a simple ”young man of God,” according to his wife, Ayesha Curry.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of NBA Star Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving is putting on a show in Boston on Sunday evening. It’s Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first round playoff series between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets. Irving, who used to play for the Celtics, has been on the receiving end of some crowd chants on Sunday night.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Jordan Poole
The Spun

Look: LeBron’s Tweet About Kyrie Irving Going Viral

The Boston Celtics may have won Game 1 of their series against the rival Brooklyn Nets, but former Celtic Kyrie Irving stole the show. And LeBron James took notice. Kyrie had 39 points against the Celtics in today’s 115-114 loss. It was a repeat of his last playoff performance against the Celtics at TD Garden in Game 4 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Goes Off, Threatens To Start Petition If Jordan Poole Gets Snubbed From Most Improved Player Award: "The NBA Really Needs To Relook At Their Process..."

Yesterday, the NBA released the finalists for each of the season's player awards. Missing from the Most Improved Player category was Jordan Poole, who made some pretty significant leaps from a season ago. Just hours before the finalists were announced, Draymond Green went on a long and semi-heated rant about...
NBA
The Spun

Charles Barkley Rips Kyrie Irving: NBA World Reacts

NBA legend and “Inside” commentator Charles Barkley has grown tired of Kyrie Irving “whining” about Celtics fans. After the game, the Nets guard explained his approach to Celtics fans’ behavior. Which included: flipping them off at least twice while on the court and having some words with a fan before heading into the locker room.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star#Nba Championship#The Golden State Warriors#The New York Knicks#The Charlotte Hornets#The Dallas Mavericks#The Washington Wizards
ClutchPoints

Seth Curry’s net worth in 2022

During his early days in the NBA, Seth Curry had a lot to prove. After all, it would be hard on anybody to be in the same league and have the same last name as the best shooter in basketball history. Yet despite all the pressure, the formerly undrafted guard has managed to prove doubters wrong, establishing himself in the league as a spark to any lineup with his own brand of Curry range. Let’s dig into Seth Curry’s net worth in 2022.
NBA
sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6 Rings Takes On A “White/Sport Blue” Look

Although Air Jordan purists have widely written off the Jordan 6 Rings since the hybrid design debuted, the shoe inspired by the six signature sneakers in which Michael Jordan won his six NBA championships has won over some naysayers with colorways directly taken from some of those aforementioned championship-caliber models.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
The Spun

Look: UNC Star Has Message For Coach K’s Grandson

UNC star basketball player Armando Bacot has a special message for Michael Savarino. Bacot wants Savarino, who’s the grandson of Coach K, to come play at North Carolina for the 2022 season. Savarino is set to be a graduate transfer for the 2022-23 season. He appeared in 11 games...
NBA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Admits He’s Worried About NBA Star

Stephen A. Smith is getting very worried about one of the NBA’s biggest superstars. Smith admitted during ESPN’s First Take on Tuesday he’s concerned about Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden. The Sixers are off to a 2-0 series lead over the Raptors. Harden, though, scored only 14...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Punishment Announced: NBA World Reacts

In what may be the most unsurprising fine of the NBA calendar year, Nets guard Kyrie Irving was docked for his behavior towards the Celtics crowd in Game 1 of Brooklyn’s first round series against Boston. Per Shams Charania, “Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for...
BROOKLYN, NY
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy