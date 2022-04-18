ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Road Work Beginning Today In Northeast Iowa

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW HAMPTON, Iowa – April 15, 2022 – Hot-mix asphalt crack filling and sealing projects on various routes in northeast Iowa will require intermittent lane closures with pilot cars and flaggers directing traffic through the work zones. All work will begin on Monday, April 18 and last...

