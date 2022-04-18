Make Music Liberty invites you to an international celebration on June 21

It goes without saying that the last few years have been difficult for everyone. Whether it’s a war going on in your homeland or a pandemic ravaging your community, the last few years have posed questions that many of us wish we’d never have to answer. Still, many of us have had to find a way to breakthrough, dig deep and make a way. On this road, it can often feel lonely and depressing, but thankfully, there are words of encouragement that are offered and music that can help heal. On his latest single, “Joy,” Samm Hensahaw does all of that. He looks inward, examines the challenges in his life and offers a bit of sunshine in a dark time.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO