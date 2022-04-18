ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, MO

Make Music Liberty invites you to an international celebration on June 21

By Fantasia Wesley
thepitchkc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMake Music Day is an international summer solstice celebration that encourages folks to commemorate the season change and find harmony with their community through music of all genres. The festival debuted in France in 1982 and now exists in 700 cities across the world....

www.thepitchkc.com

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of “Purple Rain” by Prince

You know a song is big when it inspires an entire movie. And that’s just one bit of the story when it comes to the all-time classic “Purple Rain.”. The song, which was written by Prince and his group, the Revolution, is the title track to the 1984 film of the same name. It is the final song on the movie’s soundtrack, culminating in what is, essentially, a greatest hits album for the artist. The power ballad helped cement Prince as the Man in Purple, too. And it combines elements of rock, R&B, and gospel music.
MUSIC
Shropshire Star

Top folk singer to lead workshop before show

A music concert's audience will be encouraged to sing at a performance close to the south Shropshire border. Jon Boden, the former lead singer and main arranger of the progressive folk juggernaut Bellowhead, will be leading a workshop at the Regal, in Tenbury Wells, before his performance with the Remnant Strings.
MUSIC
Eagle 102.3

ZZ Top Returns to Five Flags in Dubuque

Iconic rock & roll band ZZ TOP will return to Dubuque’s Five Flags Center for the first time in nearly 15 years as part of their ‘Raw Whisky’ Tour this summer. The August 23 concert will also feature special guest Gov’t Mule. Tickets to see ZZ TOP at Five Flags Center go on sale this Friday morning at 10:00 AM at the Five Flags Box Office or online via Ticketmaster. Members of the Five Flags Email Club have already received details about a special presale happening on Thursday.
DUBUQUE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
Liberty, MO
State
Missouri State
lootpress.com

Morgantown’s Hello June to make PBS debut

Appalachian indie rock outfit Hello June are preparing for their PBS debut this weekend. The band will bring their music to an upcoming episode of Culinary Concerts, a program which explores the history of ingredients, dishes, and music in West Virginia through a series of themed episodes. Songwriter and frontwoman...
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s College of Maryland Jazzed for Mulberry Music Festival

St. Mary’s City, MD- St. Mary’s College of Maryland presents the Mulberry Music Festival: Jazz, featuring Joseph Brotherton, the Kelly Bell Band, Carly Harvey, and headlined by Sharón Clark on Friday, June 17, beginning at 6 p.m. on the College’s Townhouse Green. The event is free of charge and open to the public. It will […] The post St. Mary’s College of Maryland Jazzed for Mulberry Music Festival appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
operawire.com

Philharmonie de Paris Cancels MusicAeterna’s Concert

The Philharmonie de Paris has canceled musicAeterna’s upcoming concert on May 4, 2022. In a statement, the orchestra said, “It is with regret that we inform you about the cancellation of the musicAeterna concert in Paris. A rich and elaborate program ‘The Sound of Light’ consisting of the extracts from the Baroque operas and ballets by Jean-Philippe Rameau requires the participation of musicians from different countries and an extended rehearsal period. In the current conditions of logistical constraints and the overall uncertainty, the implementation of this project is not possible.”
PERFORMING ARTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Volunteers#Make Music Liberty
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Mini Guitarist Turned Into!

Before this little musician was selling out concert venues with his dynamic voice and elite guitar-playing skills, he was just a simple kid growing up in Australia. This tank-top tot has definitely made his imprint in the music industry and has been relevant since the late '90s ... and has four Grammy awards to back it up! Although he particularly sticks to one genre, he has stepped out of his box and collaborated with musicians such as Pink and Jason Derulo.
MUSIC
ABC News

Mickey Guyton talks new music, dream collaborators and more

Mickey Guyton is sharing more about what new music she has coming. The Grammy-nominated country artist, who released her debut album, "Remember Her Name," in 2021, says she's prepared and excited to show her fans "another side" of herself with her new work. "I've always been wanting to write these...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Review: Lucius Dances Through Despair

With their new album—and third to date—Second Nature, Lucius, a pure pop duo consisting of singer and songwriters Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe, dance away the distress and despair that have plagued them for the past couple of years. Like all of us, they’ve been upended by the various pressures that have accompanied life recently—politics, the pandemic, distancing, and disappointment—but add to that some other significant shifts—including the onslaught of motherhood, divorce, unexpected career catastrophes—and it becomes obvious that a litany of challenges has impacted their collective psyche.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
hypebeast.com

H.E.R. Has Mastered the Art of Songwriting

Celebrated among fans and critics for her vulnerability and poetic lyricism, R&B’s H.E.R. has perfected what her audience often refers to as the “post-breakup ballad,” though her music style knows no bounds. Earlier this month, the singer, whose real name is Gabriella Wilson, secured her fourth GRAMMY...
MUSIC
defpen

Samm Henshaw Digs Deep With His Latest Single, ‘Joy’

It goes without saying that the last few years have been difficult for everyone. Whether it’s a war going on in your homeland or a pandemic ravaging your community, the last few years have posed questions that many of us wish we’d never have to answer. Still, many of us have had to find a way to breakthrough, dig deep and make a way. On this road, it can often feel lonely and depressing, but thankfully, there are words of encouragement that are offered and music that can help heal. On his latest single, “Joy,” Samm Hensahaw does all of that. He looks inward, examines the challenges in his life and offers a bit of sunshine in a dark time.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

“Layla” (Aya Metwalli Remix)

Like a desert plant, Tuareg guitar hero Mdou Moctar’s music draws from deep roots: not just North African assouf, or desert blues, but also Prince, Eddie Van Halen, and bespoke fuzz pedals. With his latest project, Afrique Refait, Moctar’s music blooms into unexpected new forms. A collection of remixes of last year’s Afrique Victime, Afrique Refait isn’t your average remix album. In keeping with Moctar’s message of regional uplift, all the remixers are also African, and their work amounts to a brief survey of the continent’s avant-garde. Tanzania’s Jay Mitta applies speedy singeli rhythms to the guitarist’s lightning-fast runs; Kenyan grindcore duo Duma convert Moctar’s ensemble into a noise act. But the most unexpected rework of all comes from Aya Metwalli, an Egyptian musician now based in Lebanon.
MUSIC
Billboard

SoundCloud Artist Accelerator ‘First On SoundCloud’ Reveals 2022 Class

SoundCloud will invest in the careers of nine emerging artists across various genres in the latest iteration of its First on SoundCloud 2022 discovery and acceleration program. The artists chosen for this year’s program are EKKSTACY, Isabella Lovestory, Kelow LaTesha, KenTheMan, Nezi Momodu, Pote Baby, riela, ROSEMARIE and TITUS.
INTERNET
The Guardian

Gabrieli Consort & Players/McCreesh review – superb and exhilarating Bach

The main work in Paul McCreesh and his Gabrieli Consort and Players’ Bach concert at the Wigmore was the Easter Oratorio, which we don’t hear nearly as often as we should. Originally written as a cantata for Easter Sunday in 1725, it was revised as an oratorio 10 years later. With just under an hour’s music, it’s relatively short when placed beside Bach’s Passions. And, unlike Handelian oratorio, it is rooted primarily in reflection rather than dramatic narrative. “Reflective”, however, doesn’t even begin to describe the impact it makes with its elated opening and closing choruses, recitatives for multiple soloists that veer at times towards operatic arioso, and successive arias with woodwind obbligatos. It’s meditative, exalted and among the most beautiful things in Bach’s output.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy