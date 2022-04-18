Beaverton selects Stacy Jepson as interim police chief

The deputy police chief in Eugene will begin her new position June 6, about a month after Ronda Groshong retires.

Beaverton police will be led at least temporarily by a veteran of the Eugene and Hillsboro police departments following the retirement of Ronda Groshong, the city government announced Monday, April 18.

Stacy Jepson, currently deputy chief of the Eugene Police Department, will take over on June 6 as the Beaverton Police Department's interim chief.

Groshong is set to retire effective May 2, it was previously announced April 5.

Jepson has served as Eugene's deputy chief since April 2019. Before that, she spent 21 years at the Hillsboro Police Department, working as police officer, detective, sergeant, lieutenant and commander for the patrol division.

She was also a finalist for Sherwood's police chief search this year.

"I have spent much of my career policing in this area and working closely with the Beaverton Police Department," Jepson said in a statement provided by a Beaverton city spokesperson. "They are amongst the finest law enforcement professionals and I couldn't be more excited to have this opportunity to serve as their next chief."

Jepson lives in Washington County. She also has experience leading the regional TriMet transit police team, and she is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police.

"With more than 26 years of policing experience, including exceptional leadership within our surrounding communities, we are fortunate to have such a qualified leader joining the city," said City Manager Jenny Haruyama.

Beaverton is currently assessing the best way to look for its next long-term chief, according a news release announcing the interim hire.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.