We already found out earlier this month that Yellow City Comic Con is back. There was already some good news for our city. Events were coming back bigger and better. It seems that the theme was going to be a bit of Hocus Pocus. A few actors from the film were already going to be there. Oh, but there is more. The folks at Yellow City Comic Convention started teasing an addition to their lineup earlier this week.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 26 DAYS AGO