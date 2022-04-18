ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back in the day, April 18, 1996: Plane crash kills former Nebraska QB Brook Berringer, friend

By Omaha World-Herald
Former Husker quarterback Brook Berringer died in a plane crash on April 18, 1996.  THE WORLD-HERALD

Former University of Nebraska football player Brook Berringer died 26 years ago today in a plane crash near Raymond.

He was piloting a single-engine plane when it crashed shortly after takeoff from a private airstrip seven miles northwest of Lincoln. Also killed was Tobey Lake, 32, of Aurora, Colorado, the brother of Berringer's girlfriend.

Flying was a passion in the Berringer family. Uncle Willie, a commercial pilot for Delta Airlines, took Brook under his wing when Brook lost his father, Warren, at age 7. Cousins Todd and Brett Berringer also were pilots. Todd was the flight instructor under whom Brook earned his pilot's license. Brook, 22, had logged 125 hours in various cockpits in the year or so he had held his license before the crash. Lake, who had a pilot's license with a commercial rating, had about 210 flying hours.

Berringer and Lake had driven to the private, rural airstrip on April 18, 1996, for a "fun afternoon flight," according to Harry Barr, the plane's owner and a pilot at Duncan Aviation in Lincoln.

It was a cloudless day. Winds were gusty, reported at 20 mph to 28 mph by the National Weather Service. The plane was a 1946 Piper Cub, a two-seat aircraft with one seat in front and one in back. Barr said he used it for air shows.

"Every chance he was loose and the weather was right, he would come out and fly the Cub for a while," Barr said.

An eyewitness said the plane had just taken off from the airstrip at about 2:30 p.m. when it stalled, turned and nose-dived into an alfalfa field. Berringer and Lake were pronounced dead at the scene.

About 4,000 people attended the funeral four days later in Goodland, Kansas. Two coffins were set up in the high school fieldhouse where Berringer played basketball as a student. On one coffin was a Nebraska football helmet, on the other a heaping of red roses.

Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne eulogized the former Husker quarterback as a man who made a difference.

"I can honestly say that there was nobody I coached who had better character than Brook Berringer," Osborne said during the double funeral held in Berringer's hometown of Goodland, Kansas.

Berringer, who had come to Nebraska after playing high school football in Goodland, helped lead the Huskers to two national football championships. He was the second-string quarterback who led Nebraska to eight consecutive victories in 1994 while first-stringer Tommie Frazier underwent treatment for blood clots.

Berringer graduated in December 1995 with a degree in business administration. He had been expected to be selected in the NFL draft, which was held the weekend after the crash.

