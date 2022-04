A series victory over the New York Yankees represents an early highlight for the Orioles at the major league level, but there have already been several across the minors. Recent draftees and international signees are beginning to blend at both A-ball affiliates. The Orioles’ future infield might be on display each night at Double-A Bowie. At Triple-A Norfolk, a lineup full of on-the-cusp ...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 6 HOURS AGO